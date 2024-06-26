How to Help the Boss Ticker in Honkai: Star Rail

One of the Honkai: Star Rail achievements in the Fathom the Unfathomable category prompts you to rescue the Boss Ticker in the Radiant Feldspar (or whichever name you decided to give it), but you’ll need to complete a few puzzles on the way.

Where to Find and Save the Boss Ticker in Honkai: Star Rail

The Boss Ticker is found inside one of the two rooms in the Midship Lounge in the Radiant Feldspar once you complete all of the other Dream Ticker puzzles in the same area. They can be found all around the zone, but one of them is only attainable once you complete the Cloud-Bound Hearts quest, where you get access to the captain’s cabin to find the final Ticker.

Screenshot by The Escapist

1 – B1 Floor. Teleport to Aft Pool and climb down the stairs to find it.

2 – F1 Floor. Outside the Origami Bird Battle Lounge, on the right side of the map.

3 – B1 Floor. At the room directly east of the Midship Lounge teleport (where you met Jade during the Trailblaze Mission)

4 – F2 Floor. Inside the captain’s cabin at the top of the ship.

Complete all four puzzles and you should immediately get a text message, giving you the Dreams and the Art of Clockwork Maintenance quest. Return to the Midship Lounge and enter the opposite room this time to find all Tickers you’ve already fixed alongside their leader, the Boss Ticker. He asks you to complete one more Dream Ticker puzzle to help him.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you manage to finish the puzzle, the Boss Ticker will thank you for your help, rewarding you with a Golden Aideen Token and a random Watchmaker relic set piece. You also get the Gold Coins of Starlight achievement, and the Boss Ticker gets a new function for you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Boss Ticker will take all of your remaining Eerie Building Blocks you haven’t used yet to give you a bigger reward at the end. You need to deliver him 21 Blocks to get a Precious Chest containing x30 Stellar Jades and x130 Clockie Tickets.

If you have already delivered 15 other blocks to the Dream Ticker Supervisor in The Revelrie (Dreamscape), this means getting all the remaining Blocks in the game. They’re all guarded by different Dream Tickers around Penacony areas, so get ready for some puzzles.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

