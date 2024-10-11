How To Hit Max Level Fast in Throne and Liberty – Leveling Guide

To stand your ground in Throne and Liberty PvP and dungeons, you’ll need to hit the higher levels quickly. If you’re looking for the best ways to max your level in Throne and Liberty, follow these tips.

What Is the Max Level in Throne and Liberty?

The current max level cap in Throne and Liberty is Level 50. Reaching this level gives you solid footing in PvP and dungeons, though you’ll still need a handle on how to best play your character as well.

Certain parts of the main story are level-capped, as well. So even if you’re not trying to reach the max level, you may have times when you need to get some XP in order to level up and progress in the main story. Here are the most efficient ways to get that extra experience.

Best Ways to Gain XP in Throne and Liberty

Screenshot by The Escapist

Leveling up your character requires earning plenty of experience points in Throne and Liberty. To reach max level quickly, you want to earn as much XP as you can in a short amount of time.

While the best way to earn XP in many RPGs is by facing off against difficult bosses, Throne and Liberty rewards players for exploring the world and uncovering its rich story. Here are the best ways to level up quickly.

Play the Main Storyline

Hands down, the best way to level up is by completing the main story quests. Not only does this introduce you to the world of Throne and Liberty, it also awards the most experience points for your effort level.

Main story quests are marked with a bright purple cross indicator on the map and in your content notifications box.

Screenshot by The Escapist

These are not to be confused with the Appendix quests, which are a slightly different shade of purple. These are side quests that you can complete if desired for additional XP, but some of them require participating in time-specific dynamic events or entering dungeons which may be challenging to navigate at lower levels.

You can complete the main quest without the need to engage with other players at all, so you don’t need to worry if you’re not ready for PvP or joining a guild.

As a bonus, many of these quests involve killing monsters to get certain items or complete contracts. Doing this awards additional XP on top of what you get for ticking off quest-specific tasks.

Complete Exploration Codex Quests

Along with the main storyline, you’ll also unlock different Exploration Codex quests as you explore new areas. These quests are region-specific, meaning you’ll need to stay in a specific area to complete them. Similar to the main story, these provide XP that will help you reach higher levels.

Exploration Codex quests are marked with a blue star indicator on the content notification box and map. You can view available Exploration Codex quests by choosing that section of the Content Notification menu.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This lets you pull up the list for a specific region and add favorites for those quests you want to track and complete.

These are the two primary ways of earning XP quickly in Throne and Liberty. Fighting creatures you encounter along the way will get you a bit of extra XP as well, but the amount doesn’t really make it a worthwhile pursuit to level up quickly. I like to take out a few creatures each time I’m in an area with plenty of enemies just to soak up a little extra as I’m ticking off those storyline quests, but doing so isn’t going to make or break your ability to hit Level 50.

How To Level Up in Throne and Liberty

Unlike some games that pull up a “level up” screen each time you hit a new level, you’ll need to remember to actually complete your level-up tasks in Throne and Liberty. Otherwise, you will hit new levels but your character may not improve as much as you expect.

When you hit a new level, head into the Character Info menu to allocate your new stat points.

Screenshot by The Escapist

It’s easy to forget this step, as the game doesn’t really make a big show of things when you hit a new level. There will be a red dot on this area of the menu when you have unallocated stat points to spend. Allocating your stats will ensure your character actually gets stronger as you level up.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll also want to head to the Level Log to grab your leveling rewards. A red dot will show up here as well, reminding you to open up and redeem the level-up rewards. These are often growth items that will help you improve your weapons, armor, and skills, so you definitely want to take advantage of these free items as you level up in Throne and Liberty.

And that’s how to hit max level fast in Throne and Liberty.

Throne and Liberty is available now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

