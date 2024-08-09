How To Make Slush Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley (DDV)

Slush Ice is a versatile ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley, essential for creating various delicious desserts. You’ll need to partially complete a specific quest to unlock the secret of getting Slush Ice in DDV. Here’s how to do it.

How To Get Slush Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley (DDV)

Step 1: Unlock the Frosted Heights Biome

To start, you need to unlock the Frosted Heights biome. This is one of the late-game biomes and requires significant progress in your adventure. Ensure you’ve completed the necessary quests and unlocked the area.

Step 2: Begin “The Unknown Flavor” Quest

The process of making Slush Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley begins with the quest “The Unknown Flavor.” To unlock this quest, you need to:

Reach maximum friendship level with Remy.

Unlock Wall-E and the Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and Dazzle Beach biomes.

Once these conditions are met, talk to Remy to initiate the quest. Remy will ask you to recreate a magical dessert, hinting at the involvement of magic, which leads you to seek Merlin’s guidance.

Step 3: Collect Ingredients

Merlin will direct you to find notes in his study, leading you to gather specific items:

Purified Night Shard Potion: Combine five Night Shards and one Dream Shard at any crafting bench to make a Purified Night Shard. You’ll need three Purified Night Shards in total.

Snowballs: Collect 15 Snowballs, which can be found in the Frosted Heights biome. These can be obtained by mining large or small ice crystal clusters or randomly digging in the ground.

Step 4: Craft Slush Ice

Once you have the Purified Night Shard Potion and the Snowballs, head to a Crafting Station:

Combine the Ingredients: Use the Crafting Station to combine the Purified Night Shard Potion with the Snowballs to create Slush Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Step 5: Bring Remy the Ice Slush

Return to Remy with the Ice Slush. This step will unlock Slush Ice for purchase at Remy’s restaurant, Chez Remy, for 150 Star Coins. This is the only way to get Slush Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Another step required to complete the quest is to make Vanilla Ice Cream using the newly available Slush Ice, which you might as well do. Remy also provides other materials, such as Wrought, after completing certain quests.

Using Slush Ice

Slush Ice is an ingredient in many dessert recipes, such as:

Apple Sorbet

Banana Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now.

