How To Pack-A-Punch on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Pack-A-Punch is one of the key upgrades Call Of Duty fans can use to survive against zombies. Here’s where to find it and how to unlock Pack-A-Punch on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Turn on the Power in Terminus in Black Ops 6

Accessing the Pack-A-Punch Machine is not as simple on Terminus as it is in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6. Before players can even get to the Pack-A-Punch area, the map’s power needs to be turned on. To do this, players will need to activate AMP Generators. Once activated, a wave of Zombies will spawn and attack the generators. Players will need to defend the AMPs as they power up for 30 seconds. If the zombies attack the AMP enough for its health bar to go to zero, the AMP will go on cooldown for some time before you can try to turn it on again.

There are three AMP generators across Terminus, which the HUD conveniently guides players to do with an objective marker. There is one in the Guard Station, one in the Living Quarters, and one in the Bio Lab.

How To Access Pack-A-Punch in Terminus in Black Ops 6

Now that power is on, Pack-A-Punch is almost ready. However, the machine is submerged in water. On Terminus, the Pack-A-Punch is on an elevator platform. At the start of each match, it will be lowered into the depths below the Bio Lab catwalk. To raise it, dive into the water, and interact with the platform’s button. This will raise the Pack-A-Punch machine out of the water, making it accessible.

Players can also choose to raise the Pack-A-Punch Machine again. This will temporarily elevate the platform to ground level, closer to the spawn room on Terminus. While zombies won’t attack players during this animation, they will be waiting for players once the platform is done moving and its walls lower.

How To Pack-A-Punch Using Gobblegums in Black Ops 6

In Black Ops 6 Zombies, players have another way to upgrade their weapons with Pack-A-Punch aside from going to the Pack-A-Punch machine itself. This iteration of Zombies features Gobblegums. These consumable upgrades give players upgrades within matches, two of which can Pack-A-Punch weapons. To Pack-A-Punch a weapon using Gobblegums, use one of the following:

Wall Power (Legendary Rarity): Next purchased Wall Buy comes Pack-A-Punched

Next purchased Wall Buy comes Pack-A-Punched Crate Power (Legendary Rarity): Next weapon from the Mystery Box comes Pack-A-Punched

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on October 25, 2024, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

