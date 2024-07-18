Protecting the football is important in EA Sports College Football 25, especially in modes like Road to Glory and Dynasty, where every snap counts. If you’re looking for a way to make sure your QB avoids big hits, here’s how to QB slide in College Football 25.

Recommended Videos

Anyone who’s played Madden in the last few years will be familiar with the slide button in College Football 25. However, those gamers who came out of retirement will need a crash course about how to get to the ground. All it takes to QB slide is tapping the X button on Xbox or the Square button on PlayStation, but there’s a level of finesse to it, as hitting the button wrong can lead to disaster.

If you hold onto X or Square for too long, your QB will dive rather than slide, which can lead to more fumbles. It’s also likely they’ll take a big hit, and if you’re playing Road to Glory and didn’t focus on your health that week, that could mean your day is done. That’s why it’s probably a good idea to head into a game against the CPU or a practice session to try out sliding. There’s no worse feeling than playing a friend or opponent online and losing the game because you put the ball on the ground in a crucial spot.

Related: Best Pipelines in EA Sports College Football 25

The slide button will also work for non-QBs, though they end up taking a knee rather than sliding. It works the same, though, and it’s important know because it could mean the difference between a win or a loss.

And that’s how to QB slide in EA Sports College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy