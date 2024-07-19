How to Redshirt in EA Sports College Football 25

If you’re playing Road to Glory or Dynasty mode in EA Sports College Football 25, then you might see some benefit in choosing to redshirt yourself or a player on your team. To see how to redshirt to earn an extra year of eligibility, take a look at the guide below.

First up, let’s see how you can redshirt your own created player in the Road to Glory mode. This can be extremely beneficial, allowing you to earn valuable experience during your freshman year and become eligible for a fifth year at school. However, this also means you won’t get to play much throughout your first year, so there are pros and cons to redshirting.

Unfortunately, earning the redshirt status isn’t necessarily up to you in Road to Glory. There’s no “redshirt” option you can click that allows you to determine whether you get the status or not. Instead, it’s up to the coaching staff at your school.

If you don’t play in at least four games throughout your freshman year, you’ll automatically earn redshirt status in College Football 25. You won’t be eligible to redshirt if you’re a full starter the entire year or become a starter early on. However, if you sit out for a majority of the games, you’ll be considered a redshirt player.

Choosing the right journey can play a big role in your redshirt eligibility. Image via EA

The best way to achieve redshirt status in Road to Glory is to pick a school that doesn’t see you as a first-year starter. If you’re low on the depth chart, then you won’t play as much, and it’ll be more likely you can earn redshirt status. It also helps if you’re a “Contributor” or “Underdog” in Road to Glory, as this puts you further down the depth chart.

On the flip side of College Football 25, Dynasty players get to pick and choose which players on their team can earn redshirt status. To do this, follow the steps below:

Enter Dynasty mode and start a new save or load an existing one

On the main page in Dynasty, use “R1/RT” to scroll through the top tabs until you reach “Team”

Here, go down to the “Redshirts” option, where you can see the entire team

Redshirt-eligible players will be highlighted. You can click on their name to officially redshirt them for the current year

Doing so puts a redshirt icon next to their name, which moves them all the way down the depth chart for their position

You want to use the redshirting power carefully in Dynasty mode. While you can choose to redshirt who you want, players who aren’t receiving playing time can always enter the Transfer Portal and leave your team. It’s wise to redshirt up-and-coming players during their freshman year, as higher-rated players won’t take the decision well.

And that’s how to redshirt in EA Sports College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

