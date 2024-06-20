How To Repair the Lift in Rabbath’s Rise in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There are always secrets in Elden Ring, but Shadow of the Erdtree has introduced some of the trickiest puzzles to date. One that will cause some confusion is fixing the lift in Rabbath’s Rise, but we’ve got the solution to help you out.

How To Climb Rabbath’s Rise in Elden Ring

Screenshot via The Escapist

To fix the lift inside Rabbath’s Rise in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree you’ll need to gain access to the top of the tower, and this can be done by unsealing the Sprintspring located outside.

The cairn that corresponds to this Sprintspring can be found on the balcony of Rabbath’s Rise, however, you’ve probably never seen it as it’s hidden behind an invisible wall. Simply enter the tower, walk up the first set of stairs, and attack the wall that looks like two arches directly in front of you.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you attack it will unveil the balcony which has the cairn sitting on it. Now, just attack the cairn and the Sprintspring will be unsealed. From here you’ve probably already worked it out, just head back outside, mount Torrent, and jump up to the top level of Rabbath’s Rise using the Sprintspring.

If you’ve reached the top level then take the lift down and it will remain active to be used for the rest of your playthrough. Sadly, there isn’t much to see in Rabbath’s Rise, but there is a sweet item to claim so it’s definitely worth investing the time to do.

Reaching the land above Rabbath’s Rise will require further exploration as it’s not simply just a jump away. For now, we suggest heading back into Shadow Keep and looking for more secrets, which there are plenty of.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is now available to purchase alongside the base game on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC devices.

