How to Solve the Forgotten Deep Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2

There’re cubes that need shooting in the Forgotten Deep Lost Sector. Here’s how to solve Paranormal Activity in the Forgotten Deep Lost Sector in Destiny 2.

How to Solve the Forgotten Deep Lost Sector Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2

If you’ve completed the Impasse Alone in the Dark in the third week of the season, you’ll find that a Paranormal Activity in the Forgotten Deep Lost Sector is highlighted. This is our first lost sector Paranormal Activity, but you can bet it’s not the last.

To find the two cubes you’ll need to shoot, you’ll need to make it to the halfway point of the lost sector. You’ll know you’ve made it once you’ve broken your second crystal, and you find yourself in a large arena that looks like a market with a massive ogre in the center.

Almost immediately upon entering this room, you’ll see the blue light cube you’ll need to shoot. But to see the red cube, you’ll need to hop up on the metal pillar on the walkway, just before the crystal. From this position, look 180 degrees away from the crystal.

To your right, just below a balcony, will be the red cube.

To your left will be the light cube, just beyond the yellow cloth awning. When you’ve got a good sense of where both cubes are, you can find the orb to commune with immediately opposite the blue cube.

After you’ve communed, return to your metal pillar and shoot the blue cube with void, solar, or arc-elemental bullets. Then, switch to a gun that shoots strand or stasis and shoot the red cube.

Do this correctly and you’ll get a notification of a triumph plus two Pale Heart engrams. You’re ever closer to grabbing that Transcendent title!

Destiny 2 is available now.

