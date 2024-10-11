Metaphor: ReFantazio is a very long JRPG that also offers quite a bit of replay value. If you ever find yourself wanting to replay the game, here’s everything you need to know about the new game plus feature in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Starting New Game Plus in Metaphor: ReFantazio

New game plus will become available to you once you beat the main story of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Do note that this requires you to have seen the true ending, and getting any of the three bad endings will only result in a Fantasy Is Dead screen.

After the credits have rolled, you’ll be prompted to save your game. Back on the main menu, load up your cleared save file, and you’ll be able to start the game from the beginning with a few things carried over.

What Carries Over in New Game Plus?

Now for the fun bit. Listed below is everything you’ll get to carry over with you to your new game plus playthrough:

All items

Money

MAG

Royal Virtues

Enemy info and analyses

Memorandum

Archetype progress

Total playtime

You’ll be able to keep most of your currently owned items, though key items from Follower bond events will not be carried over. Your character levels and Follower bond progress will also not carry over. However, given that you have access to all your current equipment right from the start, this should make the early hours of the game very easy to get through.

In addition to that, you’ll also be able to check out the new Regicide difficulty mode on new game plus, which is great for folks looking for a bigger challenge.

And that’s how to start new game plus in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

