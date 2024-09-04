How To Steal NL-02 Charge Emitter in Star Wars Outlaws

If you want to knock out droids, you will need to obtain Electro Shock Prod. One of the key materials you require is an NL-02 Charge Emitter, and you can only get it from a military base in Star Wars Outlaws.

How To Enter Excavation Site 12 in Star Wars Outlaws

Screenshot by The Escapist

After rescuing Temmin Wesley in Akiva, you can unlock the Electro Shock Prod ability. To get this new tool, you have to find an NL-02 Charge Emitter in Star Wars Outlaws. This special material can only be found inside an Imperial military base in the Great Basin. Note that you have to unlock the Hydrorepluser Speeder ability, which you should automatically get after helping Temmin.

To enter the military base, you can approach the island from the southeast side. You will find a climbable wall that you can use to a ledge that overlooks the encampment. Although you can open fire and shoot your way through, I don’t recommend it since there are a ton of stormtroopers here.

Walk along the ledge and drop down to a lower ground. Continue to hide behind obstacles and turn right. Drop down again and knock out the lone soldier in front of you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Note that you can find a red barrier to your right side at this point. You can use your Splicer to unlock it, and it will take you to a dead-end area containing a treasure chest. This is not where the NL-02 Charge Emitter is located, though, so feel free to skip it.

Approach the large tent at the corner of the area. Keep an eye on the patrolling officer and wait for them to move away. Knock out the officer who is looking at the computer. Return outside and hide between the tall grass. When the patrolling officer gets suspicious, whistle to draw his attention. Knock out the enemy and then attack the last officer in the tent. Access the computer and deactivate the camera and alarm.

Where To Find NL-02 Charge Emitter

Screenshot by The Escapist

Besides the control computer, you can also find another device inside the tent. If you access it, you can transfer 100 Credits to your account.

Exit through the door on your left and knock out the trooper. Return to the tent and hide there until the other enemies stop investigating. Enter the small tent to your left to find the treasure chest.

This is where you can obtain the NL-02 Charge Emitter in Star Wars Outlaws. If you have 15 Chalcopyrite and five Ion Cells, you can craft the Electro Shock Prod. This tool will allow Kay to take down Elite enemies, such as droids.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

