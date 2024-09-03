Image Credit: Bethesda
Ashiga Relic in Star Wars Outlaws.
Screenshot by The Escapist
How To Steal the Relic in Star Wars Outlaws

Time to betray Crimson Dawn.
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 12:54 am

After you arrive at Kijimi in Star Wars Outlaws, your goal is to get Ank on your team by stealing the Relic from the Crimson Dawn. Since the Wellspring building is heavily guarded, here’s how you can sneak inside to steal the Relic in Star Wars Outlaws.

Recommended Videos

How To Enter Wellspring in Star Wars Outlaws

Wellspring entrance in Star Wars Outlaws.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Although you may have a good reputation with Crimson Dawn, you won’t be able to get inside the Wellspring from the front door. Luckily, there is another path you can take. Just head to the right and jump down to reach the access shaft.

This will take you to an empty kitchen. In the next room, you will find one guard on patrol. Order Nix to attack the man so you can immediately get close and knock him out. After he is down, you can head to your right where you can see the Relic being kept inside a barrier in the middle of the room.

How To Get the Relic from Crimson Dawn

Relic location in Star Wars Outlaws.
Screenshot by The Escapist

On the second floor in the Wellspring, you can encounter three guards. One on the left and two on the right. Although you may want to pick the left hall it is better to knock them all out. Enter the vent to your left, and it will take you right beside the lone guard. After you knock him out, you can go to the other side.

You need to order Nix to attack the farthest guard and then you can handle the other man. Once the two enemies are down, you can walk forward to reach the control room. This is where you can deactivate the barrier protecting the Ashiga Relic in Star Wars Outlaws.

Wellspring first floor in Star Wars Outlaws.
Screenshot by The Escapist

The bottom floor is more guarded than the second floor. There are guards on each side of the hall, but there is also a droid that will walk around the room. You can only knock out the robot if you have the Electro-Shock Prod that you can find in Akiva.

I actually didn’t have this tool during my infiltration so I had to get into a gunfight. I still recommend knocking out the two guards in the hallway so you only need to handle the droid and one human enemy.

Related: How To Break Shields in Star Wars Outlaws

Once you claim the Relic in Star Wars Outlaws, prepare yourself for another fight. To escape from the building, you need to get past a group of Crimson Dawn members who will immediately shoot at you. After you defeat them, you must meet with the Ashiga Queen and give her the Relic. This will establish a connection with the new faction, but you will lower your reputation with the Crimson Dawn.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

