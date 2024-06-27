How to Summon Igon in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

When you make your way to the top of the Jagged Peak in Elden Ring, you can summon Igon so he can have his revenge against Bayle. This guide will explain how you can summon him as a cooperator in the mountaintop battle.

How to Summon Igon Against Bayle in Elden Ring

In Bayle’s arena, look a couple of feet ahead at the yellow sign on the ground to summon Igon with Igon’s Furled Finger. Like any other sign in the game, click on the sign itself when you step over it and agree to the option for bringing the warrior into the fight. The process itself is easy enough and is no different than other summons within Shadow of the Erdtree. However, it’s the placement of the drake warrior’s sign that makes this situation much more confusing.

If you have been following the dragon hunter’s quest through the pit, then you should have received the Furled Finger. As long as you have that in your key items, then the sign will appear on its own at the start of the fight. But if you’ve seen the signs before other boss fights, like the one against Rellana, then you know they typically appear outside the arena so you have time to prepare. That’s not the case for Bayle the Dread.

The trick to summoning Igon is to wait for Bayle’s first attack and then run over to the gold summon sign. You have mere moments to accept the summon before Bayle starts attacking again. For some reason, the whole process is much deadlier in this fight and it can be a pain to keep attempting the summon with each run. But the drake warrior demands his revenge against Bayle and you can help him earn it.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

