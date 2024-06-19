How to Toggle Miracles Off in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Many of the Miracles available in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance give you the option to toggle them on or off, as they can severely alter your experience. However, the game doesn’t explicitly tell you how to do that, so here’s how to toggle Miracles in SMT V.

How to Disable Miracles in SMT V: Vengeance

To disable a Miracle, open the menu and select Party, then select the Nahobino and open his Status bar. Scroll down until you see a list of your Miracles, where you can manually disable them. You can do this to all Miracles that have an “ON” or “OFF” symbol in them, and the option is also indicated by the (Togglable) tag in the Miracle’s information.

Screenshot by The Escapist

All Miracles in the game are automatically activated as soon as you learn them. Some can drastically change the way the game is played, so they offer you the option to disable them whenever you feel like it. This can be good if you don’t want Miracles that alter certain aspects of your gameplay, such as Dread (which debuffs all enemies on their first turn).

All Miracles You Can Deactivate in SMT V

Here is the full list of Miracles that you can toggle on or off in SMT V. Only the Cosmos category has no togglable Miracles:

Supremacy

Magatsuhi Wellspring

Enhanced Summon

Dread

Portent of Peril

Inspiring Covenant I

Majestic Aura

Inspiring Covenant II is automatically disabled alongside Inspiring Covenant I, as it enhances the base Miracle’s power.

Doctrine

Warrior’s Conception

Unforgotten Memories

Mutative Element

Awakening

Prayer of Strength

Prayer of Vitality

Prayer of Magic

Prayer of Agility

Prayer of Luck

Most of these Miracles enhance your Demons during fusion, so you might want to disable them if you wish to do something like a self-imposed challenge, but still want to unlock all Miracles.

Screenshot by the Escapist

For a specific case, the ability to toggle is incredibly useful for the Mutative Element Miracle, which makes Fusion Accidents more common. Some Demons are exclusively obtained during Accidents, so they’re more useful than they first seem, though the Miracle can make your life harder than it needs to be. With the toggle, you can use this Miracle to fuse the demons you want and disable it afterwards.

SMT V Vengeance is available now.

