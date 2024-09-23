How To Transfer Oil in Frostpunk 2

Once you finally make your first colony in Frostpunk 2, one of the main steps will be to transfer enough oil from it to fuel the city. This new resource will be your main source of fuel from now on, so you need to have some efficient methods to bring it directly to New London.

How To Transfer Oil & Other Resources in Frostpunk 2

Resources such as Oil can be transferred once you get access to the Old Dreadnaught Colony during Chapter 1, which you’ll need to find and settle in to complete the “Find New Source of Fuel” objective at a certain point. Reaching the Colony itself requires a lot of effort and time, but mainly includes building the Logistics Districts in the main zone to unlock Explorations, which will later allow you to find the Old Dreadnaught and use it as your Colony.

Once you manage to do so and get some Extraction Districts on its Oil veins, click on the icons next to the “Explorations” icon at the top-right corner of the screen to open a new menu. Select the square with two arrows icon to open the Resources Transfer screen.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In this new menu, you can freely transfer all the Oil you get from your Colony directly to your main city. As the Colony is much smaller than New London, you can transfer most of its Oil to fuel the main city in Frostpunk 2 to make sure that Coal won’t be your only way to keep yourself heated, as this can and will run out given enough time.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How Much Oil Can You Transfer From Colonies in Frostpunk 2?

There’s no limit to how much Oil you can take from the Colony. However, as the Colony now has people working and living in it, it works basically as an extension of your main city, complete with its own needs, such as Materials, Goods, and others. But as you can get even more resources from it (including a few exclusive ones), it’s worth the hassle.

Resource pits in Old Dreadnaught last for a long time, but remember to install more Extraction Districts in every possible location to get as much Oil as you can from it. You can transfer as much as you want to fuel the Colony itself, as long as you also bring some Resources from there to power your new Colony.

If you lack enough Workforce to gather more Oil, you can use this screen to bring people from New London to work in Old Dreadnaught. This will, of course, increase the Resource demand for the Colony, as well as create new necessities such as more Housing Districts. But as long as you get your Oil (and any other possible resources on the way), you should be good. More Colonies will be available in the future, so you better get used to managing multiple zones.

And that’s how to Oil in Frostpunk 2.

Frostpunk 2 is available now for PC.

