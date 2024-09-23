Besides gathering enough resources, you must also deal with Disease in Frostpunk 2. This negative status effect is the primary problem you have to face during Chapter 4 as you attempt to settle in Winterhome. So here’s how to reduce Disease in Frostpunk 2.

How To Stop Disease in Frostpunk 2

As if gathering enough resources to fulfill your city needs wasn’t enough, Frostpunk 2 also throws various negative status effects at you, like Squalor and Disease. Although you may feel like ignoring these, this debuff can cause lasting damage to your save file if you don’t handle them correctly. Initially, you won’t have to worry much about these effects since they usually stay low at the start of the game. However, as your city grows, you must face this trouble head-on.

Disease is a debuff, and your city will suffer if you don’t provide enough Heat to your citizens. In Chapter 4, your citizens will get sick regardless, thanks to the poisonous gas leaking from the ground. You may also get this negative status if you have unsafe working conditions or Squalor. These two are caused by a high number of Emergency Shifts and factories.

Contagion Prevention Law

Luckily, there are several ways you can decrease Disease in Frostpunk 2. First of all, you can pass laws on Contagion Prevention in the Council Hall. If you are playing the campaign, this new law will show up during the middle of Chapter 1. Each faction will offer different ideas, but all of them will reduce Disease in your city.

Build Structures To Decrease Disease

Another viable method to reduce Disease is by researching and building Hospitals. You can unlock this new building by opening the Idea Tree and selecting the Society section. On the lower left side, you can find the medicine branch. The first node will allow you to build a Hospital, but you can continue researching to unlock more abilities.

In the Hospital node, the factions will offer three options that you can learn. All of them can only be built inside an expanded Housing District. Each of them offers different benefits, so pick whatever fits your needs:

Teaching Hospital

Recovery Hospital

Hospital

After the Treatment node, you can access the Pharmaceuticals node. This one will allow you to build a Laboratory. It is another building that helps decrease Disease, but this one can only be constructed in expanded Industrial Districts.

Pharmaceutical Testing Laboratory

Pharmaceutical Laboratory

Panaceum Factory

Another building you can unlock to help you control Disease is Emergency Medical Hubs. This node can be found under the Hubs section. This structure can be placed near Housing Districts, but you need to place at least three tiles within its area of effect to activate its power.

Mindful District Placement

The last tip I can give to reduce disease in Frostpunk 2 is to avoid building Food Districts near Factories or Extraction areas. You either want to make them isolated or surround this section with Housing Districts. Placing a Food District near the production zone increases Disease while putting Housing near production causes Squalor. So, don’t force them together!

And that’s how you reduce disease in Frostpunk 2! For more on Frostpunk 2, you can check out our review and more guides, such as how to stockpile food.

Frostpunk 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

