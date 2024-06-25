If you’re looking to create the best weapons, armor, and materials in Palworld, then you need an Electric Furnace in your base. Here’s how to unlock and make the electric furnace in Palworld.

Unlocking the Electric Furnace in Palworld

Before you can think about building the Electric Furnace, you first need to unlock it so you can access its recipe from the base build menu. The Electric Furnace is unlocked through the Technology Menu at level 44. You need five Technology Points to unlock the machine once you reach level 44, so plan accordingly.

Once you reach level 44, you can head into the Technology Menu and unlock the recipe for the Electric Furnace. Of course, this only unlocks the recipe; you then need to go about building the machine in your base, which requires plenty of resources.

How to Build an Electric Furnace in Palworld

To build the Electric Furnace, you need the following resources at your base:

50 Refined Ingots

10 Circuit Boards

20 Polymer

20 Carbon Fiber

The Refined Ingots can be crafted at an Improved Furnace using Coal and Ingots while the Circuit Boards, Polymer, and Carbon Fiber are created at a Production Assembly Line. All three items require different resources, but none are overly difficult to craft.

Once you have all the necessary materials, choose a spot in your base to build the Electric Furnace in Palworld. I suggest placing it in an open spot, as Kindling Pals need plenty of room to access the machine to heat it and create your materials. However, before you can fully power on the Electric Furnace, you first need to construct a Power Generator.

The Electric Furnace won’t work without a Power Generator, which uses Electric Pals to power certain machines around your base. The Power Generator is unlocked at level 26 in the Technology Menu and requires the following resources to build:

50 Ingots

20 Electric Organs

After getting those resources and building the Power Generator, assign a Pal like Grizzbolt or Mossandra Lux to it so they can power it. Any Electric Pal will do, but you want one with a high level.

With the Power Generator running, you can now access the Electric Furnace in Palworld and create all sorts of materials, including Ingots, Refined Ingots, Pal Metal Ingots, and the new Plasteel. Plasteel comes with the Sakurajima DLC and is required to make the top weapons, armor, and items in Palworld.

Palworld is available now.

