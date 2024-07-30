How to Unlock Arcadion: AAC Light-Heavyweight Tier (Savage) in FFXIV

The first Arcadion Savage raid tier has finally arrived in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV), and players are eager to show their actual skills in the ring on the toughest difficulty available. Here’s how you can unlock these harder-than-hard battles.

Where to Unlock Arcadion AAC Light-Heavyweight Savage Raids in FFXIV

The Savage version for the first Arcade tier can be unlocked by speaking with Gabbro in Solution Nine (X:22.3, Y:17.1). This is the same person who approaches you at the end of the Normal mode fights, and will unlock the fights for you once you speak with him again. The new modes will be unlocked immediately and you’ll be able to join the fights through the Duty Finder/Party Finder.

Screenshot by The Escapist

It’s advised to use the Party Finder to look out for groups for this fight, as they usually require specific strategies to complete and people may be in various progression points. Finding the ideal group is impervious to flawlessly learning and completing these fights.

Each fight has its specific loot table just like the Normal mode, but the gear obtained from Savage is the strongest available in its debut patch, making it highly desirable for any of the upcoming duties and challenges introduced in the game. Chests will only appear if enough players haven’t completed the duty during this week, and each player can only roll for the loot once per week. Each fight gives you a book item, which can be exchanged for any of the fight’s drops if you get enough of them.

If a player joins a Savage fight without claiming rewards from previous floors, they will lose their rewards. For example, if you join the third fight in a tier without completing the first and second fights, you’ll lose their loot and your chance to roll for them during this week. This will be reset every Tuesday, 00:00 AM PDT.

Whether you’re a hardcore raider or are entering the Arcadion to give a chance to Savage fights in FFXIV, I wish you good luck during your encounters. The awesome soundtracks will certainly help you a lot to go through them.

