How To Unlock & Equip the Buffer Weight Stock in Black Ops 6

A new attachment is on the scene in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and it’s making a few weapons overpowered. However, the powers that be aren’t making it super easy to find or use. Here’s how to unlock and equip the Buffer Weight Stock in Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock the Buffer Weight Stock in Black Ops 6

Unlike most attachments, the Buffer Weight Stock isn’t part of level grinding; players have to participate in The Hit List event to add it to their Gunsmith. On the main menu of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, there’s an “Event” tab that houses information about the game’s latest affair. Navigating to it and locating the “Community” section will reveal the Buffer Weight Stock and unlock it.

As part of The Hit List event, the Black Ops 6 community unlocks items by getting eliminations. The first is the Buffer Weight Stock, and all it took was eight billion eliminations to get the job done. That milestone has long been passed, so all players have to do to get the attachment is view the page. Using it in the game’s Multiplayer is an entirely different story, however.

Related: How To Unlock the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun Attachment in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

How To Equip the Buffer Weight Stock in Black Ops 6

Sadly for players who went to add the Buffer Weight Stock to their favorite Black Ops 6 gun, the attachment only works on three weapons: the XM4 Assault Rifle, the DM-10 Marksman Rifle, and the XMG Light Machine Gun. That’s a bit of a bummer, especially because the attachment significantly boosts accuracy, which makes a world of difference in Multiplayer. However, an attachment like this can’t end up on every gun, or else the game risks becoming taken over by it.

For those who do use one of the guns that is eligible to equip it, adding it to a build is a simple process. It’s available as a Stock attachment like any of the others, so navigating to the Gunsmith and adding it is a walk in the park. From there, it’s all about racking up the kills and helping unlock the rest of The Hit List rewards.

And that’s how to unlock and equip the Buffer Weight Stock in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy