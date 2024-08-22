How to Unlock Purple Pagoda Prison Cells in Black Myth: Wukong

During our protagonist’s attempt to escape from the Pagoda Realm in Black Myth: Wukong, you can find several prison cells locked with strange purple magic. Brute force won’t work on these doors, and you must defeat an optional boss if you wish to unlock these cells.

How to Enter Purple Pagoda Prison Cells in Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you want to unlock the Pagoda prison cells locked with purple magic in Black Myth: Wukong, you need to defeat Captain Lotus-Vision. This optional boss is located near the Upper Pagoda shrine. If you’ve just arrived at this location, you need to make your way up to the second floor slowly.

The main gimmick of this area is that you will periodically get a debuff where your health gets cut off in half. Watch out whenever the bell at the center begins to spin. When that happens, you have to hide inside a cell to avoid getting caught by the weird eye monsters.

Although you can face Captain Lotus-Vision immediately, I suggest taking care of Captain Wise-Voice at the top of the pagoda first. This Yaoguai is responsible for giving you the HP debuff. Once you kill it, you won’t get bothered while exploring the Pagoda Realm.

I’m not sure if you will get the status effect when you’re inside facing Captain Lotus-Vision since I killed the Pagoda boss before I triggered this optional fight. I suggest just beating Captain Wise-Voice first, and then you can easily teleport to the Upper Pagoda shrine to fight the optional boss.

Reaching Captain Lotus-Vision’s boss arena is easy. From the shrine, just enter the cell nearby and jump down. You will land on top of the roof tile, and you will be able to see the massive statue on the bottom floor. Just jump down again to trigger the boss battle.

How to Beat Captain Lotus-Vision

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you want to defeat Captain Lotus-Vision and unlock the purple Pagoda prison cells, you need to prepare yourself. It’s slightly less hard to defeat than Captain Wise-Voice, but many players may still have issues beating this boss.

It will mainly attack you using fast-moving projectiles and lasers. However, it can also use the humans in the area to overwhelm you. They won’t move at the start of the fight and will only start attacking once the boss imbues them with power.

If you have trouble dodging the later attack, you can try rolling toward the boss and going under it. The Pluck of Many spell is also quite helpful at reducing its HP. As usual, the Red Tides transformation is great for this fight since you can apply the Burn status effect on the boss.

My best tip for the Captain Lotus-Vision boss fight is to be aggressive. You don’t want to stay on the defensive since those lasers can easily take you down. Stay close to the Yaoguai and keep attacking to stun him. Once his head comes down, you can hit it with heavy attacks.

