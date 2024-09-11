How To Unlock the DTIR 30-06 in MW3 & Warzone

The final season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is quickly approaching, and Sledgehammer Games is still delivering some content for players. Season 6 of MW3 and Warzone will introduce two new weapons, one being the DTIR 30-06 battle rifle. Here’s how to unlock it.

How To Get the DTIR 30-06 in MW3 and Warzone

With the DTIR 30-06 arriving at the start of Season 6, it’s going to be included with the season’s Battle Pass. Like all other Battle Pass weapons in the past, you don’t have to buy the Premium version of the pass to unlock the Season 6 weapons. You can access the free stream of content on the pass and still unlock the DTIR 30-06.

The DTIR 30-06 is unlocked by completing Sector 6 of the Battle Pass. Sector 6 is located three sectors away from the starting sector, meaning you have to complete Sectors 1, 2, 4, and 6 to fully unlock the DTIR 30-06. This requires a total of 20 Battle Pass Tokens to accomplish, as each sector requires five tokens each to complete.

The Season 6 Battle Pass in MW3 and Warzone. Image via Activision

Battle Pass Tokens are earned through playtime in MW3 and Warzone, so you don’t have to purchase any of them. However, if you have some leftover CoD Points, you can spend them on tier purchases to expedite the unlock process for the DTIR 30-06. Alternatively, you can also buy the BlackCell version of the Season 6 Battle Pass to immediately unlock 20 Battle Pass Tokens. This gives you the chance to unlock the DTIR 30-06 right away instead of having to grind for tokens.

If you want a blueprint of the DTIR 30-06, you can unlock one by completing Sector 20 of the Battle Pass or purchasing one from the store. A store bundle with a STIR 30-06 blueprint will be available on day one in Season 6, but we don’t know how many CoD Points it will cost.

And that’s how to unlock the DTIR 30-06 in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

