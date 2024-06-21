How to Unlock the Exerting Control Camo in MW3

One of the brand-new camos available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has flown severely under the radar. The camo is called “Exerting Control,” and you can earn it after spending hours grinding public matches in MW3.

Unlocking the Exerting Control Camo in MW3

The Exerting Control camo is available through the “Critical Countdown” event in MW3. You can also play Warzone and Zombies to earn progress in the event, which consists of you picking up different DNA Samples after killing an enemy. There are four different kinds of DNA Samples, and each one you pick up progresses a specific reward stream in the event.

For the Exerting Control camo, you need to pick up the pink “Gua” DNA Samples. More specifically, you need to pick up 6,250 samples of Gua. This doesn’t mean you need to pick up 6,250 individual Gua DNA Samples, though, as one sample gives you multiple toward the event tracker. However, it’s still going to take quite a long time to earn the required number of DNA Samples to unlock the Exerting Control camo.

The Exerting Control camo in MW3. Image via Activision

I have played pubs for several hours and I’m only at 3,370 samples. Fortunately, the Critical Countdown event doesn’t end until Tuesday, June 25, so you have until then to get the DNA Samples you need. My recommendation to earn the Samples faster is to head into MW3 Zombies, as you can collect a ton more samples in a shorter amount of time there. However, as long as you play some form of match diligently, you should be able to get the required 6,250 DNA Samples and unlock the Exerting Control camo in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

