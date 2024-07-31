How To Unlock the JAK Cataclysm in MW3 & Warzone

A new Aftermarket Part has been released in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone following the week two update in Season 5. In the guide below, you can see how to unlock the new JAK Cataclysm in MW3.

What Are the JAK Cataclysm Unlock Requirements in MW3?

The JAK Cataclysm is unlockable through the weekly challenges system in MW3. If you have ever unlocked an Aftermarket Part through this system, you already know how to unlock the JAK Cataclysm. All you have to do is complete five challenges in week two across multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies, and the Aftermarket Part is yours.

Week two features eight challenges for each game mode, making for a total of 24 challenges. You simply have to complete five of those 24 challenges. They can be split up in any way you want, so you can complete two in multiplayer, two in Warzone, and the final challenge in Zombies, for example. Or, you can complete all five in multiplayer, it’s up to you. Once your five week two challenges are finished, the JAK Cataclysm is yours.

The weekly challenges in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

Below, you can see a list of all week two challenges in MW3 to help you unlock the JAK Cataclysm:

Multiplayer

Get 35 Operator kills while aiming down sights

Get 20 Operator kills with a silenced assault rifle

Get 25 Operator kills with any scope equipped to a weapon

Get 15 Operator headshot kills with marksman rifles or sniper rifles

Get 2 Operator kills with one magazine 10 times

Get 15 Operator kills with an LMG equipped with five attachments

Get 5 Operator kills while holding your breath with a sniper rifle

Zombies

Get 300 kills while aiming down sights

Get 100 kills with a suppressed assault rifle

Get 150 kills with a scoped weapon

Get 200 critical kills with a sniper or marksman rifle

Get 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched LMG

Get 75 kills with an LMG with five attachments

Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a sniper rifle

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the North-West Region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Eastern Region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Southern Region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Central Region

In Warzone, place top 10 seven times

In Warzone, complete 20 contracts

In Warzone, get seven Operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon

The JAK Cataclysm is a MW3 Aftermarket Part solely for the RPK, and it turns it into a long-range monster, so it’s certainly worth unlocking.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

