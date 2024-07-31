How To Unlock the JAK Cataclysm in MW3 & Warzone

A new Aftermarket Part has been released in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone following the week two update in Season 5. In the guide below, you can see how to unlock the new JAK Cataclysm in MW3.
What Are the JAK Cataclysm Unlock Requirements in MW3?
The JAK Cataclysm is unlockable through the weekly challenges system in MW3. If you have ever unlocked an Aftermarket Part through this system, you already know how to unlock the JAK Cataclysm. All you have to do is complete five challenges in week two across multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies, and the Aftermarket Part is yours.
Week two features eight challenges for each game mode, making for a total of 24 challenges. You simply have to complete five of those 24 challenges. They can be split up in any way you want, so you can complete two in multiplayer, two in Warzone, and the final challenge in Zombies, for example. Or, you can complete all five in multiplayer, it’s up to you. Once your five week two challenges are finished, the JAK Cataclysm is yours.
Related: Best Meta Loadouts in MW3 Season 5
Below, you can see a list of all week two challenges in MW3 to help you unlock the JAK Cataclysm:
Multiplayer
- Get 35 Operator kills while aiming down sights
- Get 20 Operator kills with a silenced assault rifle
- Get 25 Operator kills with any scope equipped to a weapon
- Get 15 Operator headshot kills with marksman rifles or sniper rifles
- Get 2 Operator kills with one magazine 10 times
- Get 15 Operator kills with an LMG equipped with five attachments
- Get 5 Operator kills while holding your breath with a sniper rifle
Zombies
- Get 300 kills while aiming down sights
- Get 100 kills with a suppressed assault rifle
- Get 150 kills with a scoped weapon
- Get 200 critical kills with a sniper or marksman rifle
- Get 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched LMG
- Get 75 kills with an LMG with five attachments
- Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a sniper rifle
Warzone
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the North-West Region
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Eastern Region
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Southern Region
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Central Region
- In Warzone, place top 10 seven times
- In Warzone, complete 20 contracts
- In Warzone, get seven Operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon
The JAK Cataclysm is a MW3 Aftermarket Part solely for the RPK, and it turns it into a long-range monster, so it’s certainly worth unlocking.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Published: Jul 31, 2024 12:41 pm