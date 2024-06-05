How to Unlock the JAK Intimidator in MW3 and Warzone

The Renetti has a new Conversion Kit in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, only this time, the JAK Intimidator slows the gun down. My guide will cover how you can unlock the Aftermarket Part and what it does as an attachment.

MW3 & Warzone: How to Get the JAK Intimidator

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with sidearms to unlock the JAK Intimidator. For this challenge, you can use any sidearm in the game. Whether it comes from Modern Warfare 3 or MW2 doesn’t matter. However, you can still make your life easier by choosing the right one. The Renetti seems like a good choice at first because it has high damage and is the platform for the Intimidator. However, it is also inaccurate when you need to focus on headshots specifically.

I recommend using the .50 GS, the Tyr revolver, or the COR-45. To earn the JAK Intimidator, you want to get easy headshot kills without follow-up shots. Both the .50 GS and the Tyr are fantastic ways to put an Operator down in one trigger pull. However, if you want to ensure you have some follow-up shots, the COR-45 still has plenty of damage to work with. Just be prepared to take a couple of shots against an enemy player who has full health.

After you earn the 15 kills with a sidearm, it’s time to start using the latest version of the Renetti. This time, we get to change the weapon into an M9. And you can even pair it with a kit like the JAK Requiem as your primary.

How to Use the JAK Intimidator in MW3 and Warzone

Choose the Renetti as a sidearm in a loadout and then open the Conversion Kit slot to equip the JAK Intimidator. This conversion does the opposite of the first kit, which means it will slow the weapon down. Instead of a three-round burst, the Renetti becomes a semi-automatic pistol with more damage per shot.

Players who remember the M9 from previous games will be right at home with the new Intimidator conversion. However, you’re likely still better off with the standard version of the sidearm.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

