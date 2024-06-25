How to Unlock the Monster Energy Lo Profile Operator in MW3 & Warzone

In recent years, Call of Duty has become filled with crossover Operators. This latest addition is a free skin that resembles a Monster Energy-sponsored motocross biker. Here’s how to get the Monster Energy Lo Profile Operator in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

Unlocking the Monster Energy Lo Profile Operator in MW3 & Warzone

The new Monster Energy “Lo Profile” Operator can be unlocked by redeeming a code. Unlike most Call of Duty promotions, such as the iconic Dew & Doritos collaboration, this code is not unique to each player. There is one universal code that can be used by everyone. It was awarded to “Aydan” and “HusKerrs,” an E-Sports duo who frequently stream Warzone together. They earned the right to share the code in their streams after winning a Kill Race tournament together.

This new skin for the BBQ Operator is clad in blue and black and features the Monster Energy logo on the character’s chest and some blue flames across the helmet, sleeves, and vest. This color scheme and branding are themed around the “Lo-Carb” Monster Energy Drink, which is a healthier alternative with no glucose and fewer calories. Previously, MW3 and Warzone have featured a similar Operator with a black and green outfit aligned with the original Monster Energy drink.

Monster Energy Skin Code & Redemption

The code players need to unlock the skin is XBLX3-HN7X7-7NAH7. Make sure to capitalize the letters as listed. Fans can enter this code on the Call of Duty Redemption website. This will require an Activision account to use, so if you don’t have one yet, make sure you sign up and link it to the platform you play MW3 and Warzone on. Unfortunately, due to a high volume of users, the website has been having some errors lately. If you get an error message when using the link above, be sure to try again at a later time.

Sadly, the Monster Energy Lo Profile skin will not carry forward to Black Ops 6, but fans will still be able to use it in MW3 and Warzone when the new title launches this fall.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

