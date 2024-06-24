How to Use Messmer’s Kindling & Burn the Sealing Tree in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

With how big the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is, it can be easy to get lost and not know what to do next. Here’s how to use Messmer’s Kindling and Burn the Sealing Tree in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to Get Messmer’s Kindling in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

First off, let’s go over how to get Messmer’s Kindling in Elden Ring. As you might have gathered from the name itself, you get the Kindling by killing Messmer. He is an unmissable boss in Shadow of the Erdtree, and you’ll need to fight him in order to progress through the story and complete the DLC.

Messmer himself is located in the Specimen Storehouse in the Shadow Keep, and the Dark Chamber Entrance is the closest Site of Grace to his boss arena. After killing him, you’ll get Remembrance of Messmer, 40,000 Runes, and Messmer’s Kindling, with the following description:

“The kindling that burned inside Messmer the Impaler. A dark thing, eaten away at by a wicked serpent. Burns the sealing tree said to be found at the old Rauh ruins. Messmer, much like his younger sister, bore a vision of fire.”

How to Burn the Sealing Tree

And now that you have Messmer’s Kindling, you can continue progressing through the story until you beat Romina, Saint of the Bud. This is another unmissable boss in Shadow of the Erdtree, and she’s located at the Church of the Bud.

After defeating her, move forward to find the Sealing Tree, then interact with it to burn it. Keep in mind that this is the point of no return in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Burning it will lock you out of all NPC questlines, including Thiollier and St Trina, which is an important questline that I highly recommend you knock out before reaching the final boss.

And that’s how to use Messmer’s Kindling to burn the Sealing Tree in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

