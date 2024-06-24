What Is the Point of No Return in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree? Answered

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring may be a big one, but that doesn’t mean you can’t accidentally wander too far into the game and lock yourself out of other questlines. Here’s what you need to know about the point of no return in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Point of No Return Explained

The good news is that Shadow of the Erdtree does make it quite obvious once you reach the point of no return. The only thing you need to be aware of is that once you’ve beaten Romina, Saint of the Bud towards the end of the game, you’ll have the option of burning down the Sealing Tree. This is the point of no return. Once you burn the Sealing Tree, the world state will change, and you’ll be basically funneled into the last bit of the DLC with a final gauntlet of bosses.

After burning the Sealing Tree, you’ll be locked out of several NPC questlines. So before you do this, make sure to explore the Shadow Realm thoroughly and tie up all of your loose ends. There’s no way to revert the world state or do the quests after beating the DLC, and your only option would be to start a new file.

Quests to Do Before Reaching the Point of No Return

If you don’t want any spoilers for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, turn back now. Listed below are all of the NPCs who will die once you pass the point of no return:

Dryleaf Dane

Hornsent

Hornsent Grandam

Moore

Jolan

Fire Knight Queelign

In addition to that, you’ll also want to make sure you’ve progressed as far as you can in the Thiollier and St Trina questline before reaching this point. This will ensure that you can Thiollier’s summon sign for the final boss, which can be a tremendous challenge solo.

And that’s everything you need to know about the point of no return in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

