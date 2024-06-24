Should You Use Iris of Grace or Iris of Occultation on Queelign in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Fire Knight Queelign is an NPC that explorers can come across during their times in Shadow Keep. This new Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree character offers players a choice, use the Iris of Grace or Iris of Occultation.

Should You Use Iris of Grace or Iris of Occultation on Queelign in Elden Ring

There is no better option between using the Iris of Grace or Iris of Occultation on Fire Knight Queelign in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, as your choice should be determined by what build or playstyle you have chosen.

Each of these items will provide you with a different reward. Should you use the Iris of Grace then Queelign with drop the Fire Knight Spirit Ash while the Iris of Occultation results in Queelign’s Greatsword dropping.

If you’re a player who doesn’t use Spirit Ashes, or sticks to just the Mimic Tear then we’d suggest using the Iris of Occulation as the weapon he provides will be most useful to you. However, those players who want to collect every Spirit Ash and try them all out may want to choose the Iris of Grace.

Again, this decision should be reflected by your playstyle and there’s no right or wrong answer here. Unfortunately, your choice is permanent and you can’t go back and swap at a later date during your first playthrough. The silver lining is that during new game plus you will be able to get the item you didn’t choose so there is an opportunity for committed players to collect both.

While Fire Knight Queelign might be hidden behind a locked door, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding the Iris of Occulation or Iris of Grace before making this choice as they’re spotted quite frequently across the map. In fact, explorers may have also already picked up the Iris of Grace available inside Shadow Keep.

