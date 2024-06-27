How to Get Iris of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Iris of Grace is an important quest item that you can obtain in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. They are quite difficult to find, so some players may never know of their existence.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Iris of Grace in Elden Ring

You can get two Iris of Grace from the Realm of Shadow in Elden Ring. One is located near a boss arena, while the other is in the Shadow Keep. I recommend obtaining both if you plan to get extra rewards from two side quests.

Tree-Worship Sanctum

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first Iris of Grace can be found inside a church in the Tree-Worship Sanctum. To reach this location, you must drain the water that floods the Church District. You can find the Dam Lever by jumping on the rooftops and heading south.

Once the water is gone, you can jump down to activate the Sunken Chapel Site of Grace. Then, you need to make your way inside the giant building on your left. You will encounter an Elite Fire Knight who will drop the Death Mask Helm.

After the enemy is defeated, you can take the path to your right and open the large door. It will take you to a lower floor that leads to the Tree-Worship Sanctum. Just cross the wooden bridge, and you will enter the church containing the Iris of Grace. If you keep walking forward, you can face the Scadutree Avatar.

Storehouse

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second Iris of Grace is located inside the infirmary on the west side of Shadow Keep’s Storehouse. You can reach this area by teleporting to the First Floor Site of Grace. After that, you need to enter the room to your left to find an elevator.

It will take you down to a lower floor. Walk through the entrance on your right and then turn to the left. You will find a corpse containing the Ash of War: Wall of Spark sitting on the railing. Jump down to the infirmary, and you can find the Iris of Grace behind you near a table.

How to Use Iris of Grace

You can use Iris of Grace to progress the Queelign side quest and obtain an extra reward from Jolan in Ymir’s quest line. They both will accept Iris of Grace or Occultation, but the item you offer depends on what kind of rewards you want. Don’t worry about the quest progression since both characters’ endings are fixed.

Queelign Iris of Grace: Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ash Iris of Occultation: Queelign’s Greatsword

Jolan Iris of Grace: Swordhand of Night Jolan Spirit Ash Iris of Occultation: Sword of Night Katana



Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy