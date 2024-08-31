Black Ops 6 introduces a brand-new Perk system to Multiplayer. Perks in specific categories can now be combined for extra bonuses called Combat Specialties. Here’s how to use Perk Combat Specialties in Black Ops 6.

How To Equip Perk Combat Specialties in Black Ops 6 Loadouts

In the Black Ops 6 Create-a-Class, you’ll notice a new category of item called a Specialty. In many Loadouts, this Specialty slot will be greyed out, as certain parameters need to be met to unlock it.

Each Perk in Black Ops 6 falls into one of three categories. There are Red Perks, which fall under the Enforcer category. Blue Perks, which fall under the Recon category, and Green Perks, which make up the Strategist category. To unlock a Combat Specialty, players will need to equip three perks with a matching color and Combat Specialty category.

Every Combat Specialty in Black Ops 6

As of the Beta’s first weekend, there are three Combat Specialties. Here’s a list of all of them:

Enforcer Combat Specialty : Killing enemies grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate.

: Killing enemies grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate. Recon Combat Specialty : Enemies can be seen through walls for a short time after respawning, a HUD edge indicator flashes when an enemy is outside your view (similar to the High Alert Perk in prior Call of Duty games), and players leave no death skulls when killing enemies.

: Enemies can be seen through walls for a short time after respawning, a HUD edge indicator flashes when an enemy is outside your view (similar to the High Alert Perk in prior Call of Duty games), and players leave no death skulls when killing enemies. Strategist Combat Specialty: Earn a score bonus for objectives and destroyed enemy content (like equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks). See enemy content through walls a short distance and deploy equipment and field upgrades faster.

Every Perk in Black Ops 6

Every Enforcer Perk in Black Ops 6

Assassin (Perk 1) : Enemies on a kill streak get marked with a unique icon on the minimap. They drop Bounty Packs when killed, which can be picked up for more score.

: Enemies on a kill streak get marked with a unique icon on the minimap. They drop Bounty Packs when killed, which can be picked up for more score. Bruiser (Perk 1) : Melee kills and finishing moves replenish health and earn extra score toward Scorestreaks.

: Melee kills and finishing moves replenish health and earn extra score toward Scorestreaks. Gung-Ho (Perk 2) : Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting.

: Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting. Dexterity (Perk 2) : Reduced weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving. Take less fall damage.

: Reduced weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving. Take less fall damage. Double Time (Perk 3) : Greatly increased duration of Tactical Sprint.

: Greatly increased duration of Tactical Sprint. Bankroll (Perk 3): Start each life with +150 score toward Scorestreaks.

Every Recon Perk in Black Ops 6

Ghost (Perk 1) : Undetectable by enemy Radar Ping on UAV when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling Scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm.

: Undetectable by enemy Radar Ping on UAV when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling Scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm. Engineer (Perk 2) : See enemy equipment and Scorestreaks through walls and enemy Scorestreak icons on the minimap.

: See enemy equipment and Scorestreaks through walls and enemy Scorestreak icons on the minimap. Tracker (Perk 2) : See enemy footsteps. ADSing auto pings enemies. Long cooldown.

: See enemy footsteps. ADSing auto pings enemies. Long cooldown. Vigilance (Perk 3): Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps. Immune to Counter UAVs and Scrambler. Immune to Sleeper Agent.

Every Strategist Perk in Black Ops 6

Flak Jacket (Perk 1) : Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage.

: Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage. Dispatcher (Perk 2) : Reduced score cost for non-lethal Scorestreaks. Stacks with Bankroll.

: Reduced score cost for non-lethal Scorestreaks. Stacks with Bankroll. Quartermaster (Perk 3) : Recharge equipment over time

: Recharge equipment over time Guardian (Perk 3): Faster healing while capturing and holding objectives. Revive downed teammates faster.

And that’s how to use Perk Combat Specialties in Black Ops 6.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

