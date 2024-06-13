You’re seconds away from a wipe and all hope is lost. Or is it? Here’s how to do the pocket death rez exploit in Destiny 2.

How to Use Pocket Death Rez (PDR) in Destiny 2

Veterans of Destiny will likely remember the old Solar Warlock super, which allowed you to come back from death. And even more seasoned vets might remember a particular exploit that let you replicate this super across classes without actually dying. This exploit is called pocket death rez, and it lets you avoid an otherwise unavoidable death.

Here’s how it works. You’ll need three things: the special grenade exotic Witherhoard, an enemy that falls apart on death, and The Final Slice finisher. You can get Witherhoard from the Monument of Light, found between the Vaults in the Tower. As for enemies, you’ll need something like a Taken, a Cursed Thrall, a Servitor, or a Harpy. Anything with an animation that lets you see their body crumble or shatter is fair game.

Finally, you’ll need The Final Slice finisher. This finisher can be obtained on the premium track of the Echoes: Act 1 season pass, and it’s unlockable at level 10. Once you have all three things, here’s what you’ll need to do.

With all that in hand, you must die in an area that’s not resurrection restricted first. Otherwise, this method won’t work. With that done, once you have the Witherhoard and a breakable victim in sight, you just need to hit the enemy with the Witherhoard. After the first tick of damage, but before the second tick of damage, use The Final Slice finisher to kill it. Because of a bug, the game causes you to finish yourself. You’ll then be able to pocket death rez.

With this method, end game content, including the final encounter in Salvation’s Edge, might be much more accessible for players, giving you access to that sweet sweet loot. Unfortunately, this method won’t save you from a hard wipe.

Destiny 2 is available now.

