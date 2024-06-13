There are tons of cosmetics to collect in Destiny 2, and the best part is, some of them don’t even require you to spend real money. Here’s how to get the Wander On emblem in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

Destiny 2 Wander On Emblem Unlock Requirements

First off, you need to have The Final Shape expansion purchased before you can get the Wander On emblem in Destiny 2. Once you’ve got that sorted, you can start progressing towards unlocking it.

The unlock requirements for Wander On are a little hard to pinpoint at the moment, with players reporting getting it at different points in the game, and after doing different activities but not touching others. Generally speaking, however, you can unlock Wander On by working to heal the Traveler, and it can be obtained from your Ghost in The Pale Heart.

To get Wander On, you’ll need to do some combination of the following activities in Destiny 2:

Complete The Final Shape campaign

Plant Luminescent Seeds around The Pale Heart There are eight spots in each area of The Pale Heart where you can plant Luminescent Seeds, so try to hit up as many of these as possible.

Collect Visions of the Traveler

Complete Convalescence: Greenery

It’s worth noting that players have also reported being able to get the emblem without planting the Luminescent Seeds, while others have stated that they did not need to collect all of the Traveler statues. It is likely some combination of both, where you need to complete activities relating to the lost Ghosts and the Traveler. Once you’ve done enough of these activities, you can check back with your Ghost in The Pale Heart to get the emblem.

It’s certainly worth doing these anyway even if you’re not trying to get the emblem, as the Visions of the Traveler are part of a quest step required to get the Exotic Khvostov.

And that’s how to get the Wander On emblem in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy