How To Use the Vending Machine in Once Human

To succeed in Once Human, you need to master the art of trade. One of the best ways to trade items is by using vending machines. Here’s how to make, use, and advertise your vending machine in Once Human.

Unlocking the Vending Machine in Once Human

To build a vending machine in Once Human, you first need to unlock it from the Memetics menu. Open Logistics and navigate to the vending machine technology. It can be unlocked for 700 Energy Links. You can acquire Energy Links by completing quests, commissions, clearing dungeons, and selling items to other players or vendors.

Opening the vending machine early can be a huge advantage, but you should have an idea of what you want to sell.

How To Set up the Vending Machine

Once unlocked, the vending machine must be built and set up in your territory. Here’s how:

Building the Vending Machine

Enter build mode: Press ‘B’ to enter build mode. Open build menu: Right-click to open the build menu and navigate to the Facilities tab. Select vending machine: Under the Function Facility tab, select the vending machine.

Before you can build the vending machine, however, you’ll need an assortment of different items.

Steel Ingot: 20 units

Copper Ingot: 10 units

Standard Part: 8 units

Electronic Part: 3 units

Glass: 6 units

Make sure all these materials are in your inventory. Most of these can be created in furnaces or obtained by disassembling scraps. Also, a vending machine won’t work without electricity. It requires two watts of power, so you’ll need to connect it to a generator using wires.

Selling Items With the Vending Machine

With your vending machine set up and powered, it’s time to start selling items.

Open the vending machine menu: Go to the vending machine, stand in front of it, and press ‘F’. Select items to sell: On the left, you’ll see all the items in your inventory. On the right, you’ll see your vending machine’s shelves. Set prices: Choose an item, decide how many you want to sell, and set the price. You can choose between Item Exchange or Energy Links. Item Exchange: Trade your item for another specific item.

Energy Links: Set a price in Energy Links (up to 99,999).

Once you’re satisfied with your settings, click ‘Put Up For Sale’ or press ‘F’ to add the item to your vending machine’s shelves.

Advertising Your Vending Machine

To attract customers to your vending machine in Once Human, you need to advertise your vending machine. Here’s how:

Create a slogan: Click the gear icon next to ‘Enter Advertisement’ to write a slogan for your vending machine. You have 30 characters to capture what you’re selling. Publish your advertisement: After creating your slogan, publish it. Now people will see the machine on a world map. To do so, click on ‘M’ and enable the advertisement option at the top right corner.

Only one advertisement can be active at a time, so make sure it’s compelling and informative. Though, you’ll likely gain more customers by periodically mentioning in chat when you have items to sell. Acid, solar powered drills, gold and silver bars, and foods that use Deviated ingredients are always hot hits.

Once Human is available to play now.

