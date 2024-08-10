CMC on the cover of Madden 25.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Is EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Crossplay?

Image of Marcos Melendez
Marcos Melendez
|

Published: Aug 9, 2024 08:31 pm

Cross-platform support in sports video games is more important than ever, and if you plan on picking up Madden NFL 25, you’ll want to know if you can crossplay with your friends on other platforms. Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Does EA Sports Madden 25 Have Crossplay?

Travis Kelce in Madden NFL 25

Like other recent entries in the franchise, Madden 25 does allows for cross-platform play between PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S users, and it is enabled by default. As specified by EA, crossplay is supported on Madden 25 for most of its game modes, including Head-to-Head, Franchise, Madden Ultimate Team, Superstar KO, and Superstar Showdown.

Moreover, there is cross-platform progression in Superstar mode, so your avatar and gear purchases carry over between the three aforementioned platforms. Though some aspects of crossplay are considered to be in beta, the feature will be live as soon as the game launches.

Despite being a core part of the multiplayer experience, not every aspect of Madden 25 supports crossplay and/or cross-platform progression. For example, it’s absent from the Ultimate Team auction house, which is consistent with previous Madden titles. This means you are not able to purchase items from players on different platforms. None of your progress, items, or other content carry over between consoles. That said, Madden 25 features considerably more crossplay support than EA College Football 25, which includes limited cross-platform capabilities that were delayed at launch.

Can You Disable Crossplay in Madden 25?

The matter in which you can disable crossplay differs by platform. Xbox Series X|S users have to navigate their console settings, while PS5 and PC players can go to the in-game settings menu. Inviting friends on other platforms can be done by using the EA friends list. For Franchise mode, you need it set on an online cloud with crossplay explicitly enabled so that all players from any platform can join.

Madden 25 is set to be released on August 16, 2024.

Post Tag:
Madden 25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Marcos Melendez
Marcos Melendez
Marcos Melendez has worked in entertainment journalism in a professional capacity since 2019 for various outlets, including CBR, Screenrant, Collider, and /Film. Back in 2017, he helped launch and grow a small website called SuperBroMovies. He now manages an entertainment news website he co-founded in 2019 called FullCircleCinema. His passion for writing about the film, television and video games industries is fueled by his desire to join them. Currently enrolled in a Master's Program at the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras.
twitter