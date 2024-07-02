All The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cast surrounding the Prison Realm
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK): Episode List, Watch Order, Cast, and More

The biggest anime of today.
Published: Jul 2, 2024

What is Jujutsu Kaisen About?

Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) is a Shonen series that follows Yuji Itadori, a student who becomes a Jujutsu Sorcerer after swallowing the finger of an ancient, and incredibly powerful cursed spirit. From here Yuji joins the Jujutsu society on a quest to eliminate this deity even if it costs his life.

Everything To Know About Jujutsu Kaisen

When Did Jujutsu Kaisen Come Out?

Jujutsu Kaisen first aired on October 3, 2020, and ran for 24 episodes in its first season. In July 2023 Season 2 of the show began streaming concluding in December of the same year. 

Jujutsu Kaisen English Translation

The English Translation of Jujutsu Kaisen roughly reads Sorcery Fight, however, it is referred to by its Japanese name worldwide.

Jujutsu Kaisen English Voice Cast

CharacterEnglish Voice Actor
Yuji ItadoriAdam McArthur 
Nobara KugisakiAnne Yatco
Satoru GojoKaiji Tang
Megumi FushiguroRobbie Daymond
Maki ZeninAllegra Clark
Mei MeiAmber Lee Connors
Yuki TsukumoAnjali Kunapaneni  
Kento NanamiDavid Vincent 
UraumeErica Mendez
DagonJamieson Price
Yuta OkkotsuKayleigh McKee 
MechamaruKeith Silverstein
Noritoshi KamoLandon McDonald
Suguru GetoLex Lang
MahitoLucien Dodge
HanamiMarie Westbrook
PandaMatthew David Rudd
JogoMichael Sorich
Toji FushiguroNicholas Roye
Junpei YoshinoNicholas Roye
Ryomen SukunaRay Chase
ChosoRay Chase
Shoko LeiriRyan Bartley
Ui UiSarah Anne Williams 
Utahime LoriTara Sands
Momo NishimiyaTara Sands

Who Animates Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s current two seasons and the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 have all been animated by Studio MAPPA.

Where To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to watch in its entirety on Crunchyroll, and via Netflix in select regions.

Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order

  • Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1)
  • Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Movie)
  • Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 2)

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon?

Yes, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is entirely canon. The story was the precipice for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga run. Originally released under the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School name through Jump Giga, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was published before Jujutsu Kaisen’s core manga story. Once Jujutsu Kaisen began this story became its prologue.

How Many Episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Are There?

Toji Fushiguro Jujutsu Kaisen. This image is part of an article about is there a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 release date on Netflix.
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

After the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, there are 47 episodes in total. This number will increase with the release of Season 3 in the coming years.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1

Episode NumberEpisode NameInitial Air Date
1Ryomen SukunaOct. 3, 2020
2For MyselfOct. 10, 2020
3Girl of SteelOct. 17, 2020
4Curse Womb Must DieOct. 24, 2020
5Curse Womb Must Die IIOct. 31, 2020
6After RainNov. 7, 2020
7AssaultNov. 14, 2020
8BoredomNov. 21, 2020
9Small Fry and Reverse RetributionNov. 28, 2020
10Idle TransfigurationDec. 5, 2020
11Narrow-mindedDec. 12, 2020
12To You, SomedayDec. 19, 2020
13TomorrowDec. 26, 2020
14Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 0Jan. 16, 2021
15Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 1Jan. 23, 2021
16Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 2Jan. 30, 2021
17Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 3Feb. 6. 2021
18SageFeb. 13, 2021
19Black FlashFeb. 20, 2021
20NonstandardFeb. 27, 2021
21Jujutsu KoshienMarch 6, 2021
22The Origin of Blind ObedienceMarch 13, 2021
23The Origin of Blind Obedience 2March 20, 2021
24AccomplicesMarch 27, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Episode NumberEpisode NameInitial Air Date
25Hidden InventoryJuly 6, 2023
26Hidden Inventory 2July 13, 2023
27Hidden Inventory 3July 20, 2023
28Hidden Inventory 4July 27, 2023
29Premature DeathAug. 3, 2023
30It’s Like ThatAug. 31, 2023
31Evening FestivalSept. 7, 2023
32The Shibuya IncidentSept. 15, 2023
33Shibuya Incident – Gate OpenSept. 22, 2023
34PandemoniumSept. 29, 2023
35SeanceOct. 6, 2023
36Dull KnifeOct. 12, 2023
37Red ScaleOct. 19, 2023
38FluctuationsOct. 26, 2023
39Fluctuations Part 2Nov. 2, 2023
40ThunderclapNov. 9, 2023
41Thunderclap Part 2Nov. 16, 2023
42Right and WrongNov. 23, 2023
43Right and Wrong Part 2Nov. 30, 2023
44Right and Wrong Part 3Dec. 7, 2023
45MetamorphosisDec. 14, 2023
46Metamorphosis Part 2Dec. 22, 2023
47Shibuya Incident – Gate CloseDec. 28, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date

Right now there has been no release date given for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, however, the next chapter in this anime was announced after the finale of Season 2 in December of 2023.

All Jujutsu Kaisen Opening and Ending Songs

  • (Opening) Season 1 Part 1: “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve
  • (Ending) Season 1 Part 1: “Lost In Paradise” by ALI feat. AKLO
  • (Opening) Season 1 Part 2: “Vivid Vice” by Who-ya Extended
  • (Ending) Season 1 Part 2: “Give It Back” by Miku Nakamura
  • (Opening) Season 2 Part 1: “Where Our Blue Is” by Tatsuya Kitani
  • (Ending) Season 2 Part 1: “Akari” by Soushi Sakiyama
  • (Opening) Season 2 Part 2: “SpecialZ” by King Gnu
  • (Ending) Season 2 Part 2: “More Than Words” by Hitsujibungaku
