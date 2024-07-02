Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK): Episode List, Watch Order, Cast, and More

What is Jujutsu Kaisen About?

Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) is a Shonen series that follows Yuji Itadori, a student who becomes a Jujutsu Sorcerer after swallowing the finger of an ancient, and incredibly powerful cursed spirit. From here Yuji joins the Jujutsu society on a quest to eliminate this deity even if it costs his life.

When Did Jujutsu Kaisen Come Out?

Jujutsu Kaisen first aired on October 3, 2020, and ran for 24 episodes in its first season. In July 2023 Season 2 of the show began streaming concluding in December of the same year.

Jujutsu Kaisen English Translation

The English Translation of Jujutsu Kaisen roughly reads Sorcery Fight, however, it is referred to by its Japanese name worldwide.

Jujutsu Kaisen English Voice Cast

Character English Voice Actor Yuji Itadori Adam McArthur Nobara Kugisaki Anne Yatco Satoru Gojo Kaiji Tang Megumi Fushiguro Robbie Daymond Maki Zenin Allegra Clark Mei Mei Amber Lee Connors Yuki Tsukumo Anjali Kunapaneni Kento Nanami David Vincent Uraume Erica Mendez Dagon Jamieson Price Yuta Okkotsu Kayleigh McKee Mechamaru Keith Silverstein Noritoshi Kamo Landon McDonald Suguru Geto Lex Lang Mahito Lucien Dodge Hanami Marie Westbrook Panda Matthew David Rudd Jogo Michael Sorich Toji Fushiguro Nicholas Roye Junpei Yoshino Nicholas Roye Ryomen Sukuna Ray Chase Choso Ray Chase Shoko Leiri Ryan Bartley Ui Ui Sarah Anne Williams Utahime Lori Tara Sands Momo Nishimiya Tara Sands

Who Animates Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s current two seasons and the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 have all been animated by Studio MAPPA.

Where To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to watch in its entirety on Crunchyroll, and via Netflix in select regions.

Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Movie)

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 2)

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon?

Yes, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is entirely canon. The story was the precipice for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga run. Originally released under the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School name through Jump Giga, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was published before Jujutsu Kaisen’s core manga story. Once Jujutsu Kaisen began this story became its prologue.

How Many Episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Are There?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

After the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, there are 47 episodes in total. This number will increase with the release of Season 3 in the coming years.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1

Episode Number Episode Name Initial Air Date 1 Ryomen Sukuna Oct. 3, 2020 2 For Myself Oct. 10, 2020 3 Girl of Steel Oct. 17, 2020 4 Curse Womb Must Die Oct. 24, 2020 5 Curse Womb Must Die II Oct. 31, 2020 6 After Rain Nov. 7, 2020 7 Assault Nov. 14, 2020 8 Boredom Nov. 21, 2020 9 Small Fry and Reverse Retribution Nov. 28, 2020 10 Idle Transfiguration Dec. 5, 2020 11 Narrow-minded Dec. 12, 2020 12 To You, Someday Dec. 19, 2020 13 Tomorrow Dec. 26, 2020 14 Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 0 Jan. 16, 2021 15 Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 1 Jan. 23, 2021 16 Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 2 Jan. 30, 2021 17 Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 3 Feb. 6. 2021 18 Sage Feb. 13, 2021 19 Black Flash Feb. 20, 2021 20 Nonstandard Feb. 27, 2021 21 Jujutsu Koshien March 6, 2021 22 The Origin of Blind Obedience March 13, 2021 23 The Origin of Blind Obedience 2 March 20, 2021 24 Accomplices March 27, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Episode Number Episode Name Initial Air Date 25 Hidden Inventory July 6, 2023 26 Hidden Inventory 2 July 13, 2023 27 Hidden Inventory 3 July 20, 2023 28 Hidden Inventory 4 July 27, 2023 29 Premature Death Aug. 3, 2023 30 It’s Like That Aug. 31, 2023 31 Evening Festival Sept. 7, 2023 32 The Shibuya Incident Sept. 15, 2023 33 Shibuya Incident – Gate Open Sept. 22, 2023 34 Pandemonium Sept. 29, 2023 35 Seance Oct. 6, 2023 36 Dull Knife Oct. 12, 2023 37 Red Scale Oct. 19, 2023 38 Fluctuations Oct. 26, 2023 39 Fluctuations Part 2 Nov. 2, 2023 40 Thunderclap Nov. 9, 2023 41 Thunderclap Part 2 Nov. 16, 2023 42 Right and Wrong Nov. 23, 2023 43 Right and Wrong Part 2 Nov. 30, 2023 44 Right and Wrong Part 3 Dec. 7, 2023 45 Metamorphosis Dec. 14, 2023 46 Metamorphosis Part 2 Dec. 22, 2023 47 Shibuya Incident – Gate Close Dec. 28, 2023

Right now there has been no release date given for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, however, the next chapter in this anime was announced after the finale of Season 2 in December of 2023.

All Jujutsu Kaisen Opening and Ending Songs

(Opening) Season 1 Part 1: “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve

(Ending) Season 1 Part 1: “Lost In Paradise” by ALI feat. AKLO

(Opening) Season 1 Part 2: “Vivid Vice” by Who-ya Extended

(Ending) Season 1 Part 2: “Give It Back” by Miku Nakamura

(Opening) Season 2 Part 1: “Where Our Blue Is” by Tatsuya Kitani

(Ending) Season 2 Part 1: “Akari” by Soushi Sakiyama

(Opening) Season 2 Part 2: “SpecialZ” by King Gnu

(Ending) Season 2 Part 2: “More Than Words” by Hitsujibungaku

