Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK): Episode List, Watch Order, Cast, and More

What is Jujutsu Kaisen About?
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) is a Shonen series that follows Yuji Itadori, a student who becomes a Jujutsu Sorcerer after swallowing the finger of an ancient, and incredibly powerful cursed spirit. From here Yuji joins the Jujutsu society on a quest to eliminate this deity even if it costs his life.
Everything To Know About Jujutsu Kaisen
- What is Jujutsu Kaisen About?
- When Did Jujutsu Kaisen Come Out?
- Jujutsu Kaisen English Translation
- Jujutsu Kaisen English Voice Cast
- Who Animates Jujutsu Kaisen?
- Where To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen
- Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order
- All Jujutsu Kaisen Opening and Ending Songs
When Did Jujutsu Kaisen Come Out?
Jujutsu Kaisen first aired on October 3, 2020, and ran for 24 episodes in its first season. In July 2023 Season 2 of the show began streaming concluding in December of the same year.
Jujutsu Kaisen English Translation
The English Translation of Jujutsu Kaisen roughly reads Sorcery Fight, however, it is referred to by its Japanese name worldwide.
Jujutsu Kaisen English Voice Cast
|Character
|English Voice Actor
|Yuji Itadori
|Adam McArthur
|Nobara Kugisaki
|Anne Yatco
|Satoru Gojo
|Kaiji Tang
|Megumi Fushiguro
|Robbie Daymond
|Maki Zenin
|Allegra Clark
|Mei Mei
|Amber Lee Connors
|Yuki Tsukumo
|Anjali Kunapaneni
|Kento Nanami
|David Vincent
|Uraume
|Erica Mendez
|
|Dagon
|Jamieson Price
|Yuta Okkotsu
|Kayleigh McKee
|Mechamaru
|Keith Silverstein
|Noritoshi Kamo
|Landon McDonald
|Suguru Geto
|Lex Lang
|Mahito
|Lucien Dodge
|Hanami
|Marie Westbrook
|Panda
|Matthew David Rudd
|Jogo
|Michael Sorich
|Toji Fushiguro
|Nicholas Roye
|Junpei Yoshino
|Nicholas Roye
|Ryomen Sukuna
|Ray Chase
|Choso
|Ray Chase
|Shoko Leiri
|Ryan Bartley
|Ui Ui
|Sarah Anne Williams
|Utahime Lori
|Tara Sands
|Momo Nishimiya
|Tara Sands
Who Animates Jujutsu Kaisen?
Jujutsu Kaisen’s current two seasons and the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 have all been animated by Studio MAPPA.
Where To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen
Jujutsu Kaisen is available to watch in its entirety on Crunchyroll, and via Netflix in select regions.
Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order
- Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1)
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Movie)
- Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 2)
Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon?
Yes, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is entirely canon. The story was the precipice for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga run. Originally released under the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School name through Jump Giga, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was published before Jujutsu Kaisen’s core manga story. Once Jujutsu Kaisen began this story became its prologue.
How Many Episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Are There?
After the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, there are 47 episodes in total. This number will increase with the release of Season 3 in the coming years.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1
|Episode Number
|Episode Name
|Initial Air Date
|1
|Ryomen Sukuna
|Oct. 3, 2020
|2
|For Myself
|Oct. 10, 2020
|3
|Girl of Steel
|Oct. 17, 2020
|4
|Curse Womb Must Die
|Oct. 24, 2020
|5
|Curse Womb Must Die II
|Oct. 31, 2020
|6
|After Rain
|Nov. 7, 2020
|7
|Assault
|Nov. 14, 2020
|8
|Boredom
|Nov. 21, 2020
|9
|Small Fry and Reverse Retribution
|Nov. 28, 2020
|
|10
|Idle Transfiguration
|Dec. 5, 2020
|11
|Narrow-minded
|Dec. 12, 2020
|12
|To You, Someday
|Dec. 19, 2020
|13
|Tomorrow
|Dec. 26, 2020
|14
|Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 0
|Jan. 16, 2021
|15
|Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 1
|Jan. 23, 2021
|16
|Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 2
|Jan. 30, 2021
|17
|Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 3
|Feb. 6. 2021
|18
|Sage
|Feb. 13, 2021
|19
|Black Flash
|Feb. 20, 2021
|20
|Nonstandard
|Feb. 27, 2021
|21
|Jujutsu Koshien
|March 6, 2021
|22
|The Origin of Blind Obedience
|March 13, 2021
|23
|The Origin of Blind Obedience 2
|March 20, 2021
|24
|Accomplices
|March 27, 2021
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
|Episode Number
|Episode Name
|Initial Air Date
|25
|Hidden Inventory
|July 6, 2023
|26
|Hidden Inventory 2
|July 13, 2023
|27
|Hidden Inventory 3
|July 20, 2023
|28
|Hidden Inventory 4
|July 27, 2023
|29
|Premature Death
|Aug. 3, 2023
|30
|It’s Like That
|Aug. 31, 2023
|31
|Evening Festival
|Sept. 7, 2023
|32
|The Shibuya Incident
|Sept. 15, 2023
|33
|Shibuya Incident – Gate Open
|Sept. 22, 2023
|
|34
|Pandemonium
|Sept. 29, 2023
|35
|Seance
|Oct. 6, 2023
|36
|Dull Knife
|Oct. 12, 2023
|37
|Red Scale
|Oct. 19, 2023
|38
|Fluctuations
|Oct. 26, 2023
|39
|Fluctuations Part 2
|Nov. 2, 2023
|40
|Thunderclap
|Nov. 9, 2023
|41
|Thunderclap Part 2
|Nov. 16, 2023
|42
|Right and Wrong
|Nov. 23, 2023
|43
|Right and Wrong Part 2
|Nov. 30, 2023
|44
|Right and Wrong Part 3
|Dec. 7, 2023
|45
|Metamorphosis
|Dec. 14, 2023
|46
|Metamorphosis Part 2
|Dec. 22, 2023
|47
|Shibuya Incident – Gate Close
|Dec. 28, 2023
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date
Right now there has been no release date given for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, however, the next chapter in this anime was announced after the finale of Season 2 in December of 2023.
All Jujutsu Kaisen Opening and Ending Songs
- (Opening) Season 1 Part 1: “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve
- (Ending) Season 1 Part 1: “Lost In Paradise” by ALI feat. AKLO
- (Opening) Season 1 Part 2: “Vivid Vice” by Who-ya Extended
- (Ending) Season 1 Part 2: “Give It Back” by Miku Nakamura
- (Opening) Season 2 Part 1: “Where Our Blue Is” by Tatsuya Kitani
- (Ending) Season 2 Part 1: “Akari” by Soushi Sakiyama
- (Opening) Season 2 Part 2: “SpecialZ” by King Gnu
- (Ending) Season 2 Part 2: “More Than Words” by Hitsujibungaku