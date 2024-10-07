Image Credit: Bethesda
MMA Legends Official Image
Image via MMA Legends Game
Video Games
MMA Legends Codes (October 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Oct 7, 2024 09:03 am

Updated October 7, 2024

We searched for new codes.

What’s better than beating your friends up senselessly in a variety of fighting styles? Obviously, beating up complete strangers senselessly in a variety of fighting styles, and you can unlock all of these mixed martial arts with MMA Legends codes.

Fighting isn’t a profitable career. You lose your teeth, your mind, your teeth again, and even money. So, if you want to keep your bank account in the green and unlock extra spins for martial arts, you’ll need MMA Legends codes. If you can’t get enough violence and want even more freebies, use Project Baki 3 Codes.

All MMA Legends Codes List

Active MMA Legends Codes 

  • RELEASE: Use for x3k Dollars and x3 Spins
  • 5kLikes: Use for x5k Dollars
  • 10kFavorites: Use for x5k Dollars

Expired MMA Legends Codes

  • Placeholder

How to Redeem Codes in MMA Legends

Sometimes, the fun happens outside the ring. To learn how to redeem MMA Legends codes, check out our guide below:

How to redeem MMA Legends codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Join the MMA Legends Game Roblox group and like the game.
  2. Launch MMA Legends on Roblox.
  3. Press the Rewards button on the right side of the screen.
  4. Enter the code in the Type code here text box.
  5. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

Fighting isn’t just throwing your fists in the air and hoping someone runs into it and dies. If you want to learn how to properly do mechanics, view all the unlockable emotes, and find updates on the game modes, you can check out the MMA Legends Trello.

What Is MMA Legends?

MMA Legends is a Roblox fighting game where you face other players with a variety of fighting styles. Every martial art has its strengths and weaknesses, so try out as many as you can to find your perfect style. The more blood that’s in the ring that’s not yours, the better.

For more violent action, check out our Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes articles and grab all the freebies for those titles while you still can!

