Monopoly GO Martian Treasures Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience in the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures event.
It’s time to break out our shovels once again, as the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures Dig event comes to the game. Let’s find out what rewards we can look forward to getting our hands on, as well as how to claim them all.

All Monopoly GO Martian Treasures Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find all of the out-of-this-world rewards you can claim, as well as how large the fields are. Make sure that you’re prepared to dig because it’s about to get messy in here:

Martian Treasures LevelMartian Treasures Field SizeMartian Treasures Rewards
14×450 Dice
24×5Cash
35×5100 Dice
45×5Orange Sticker Pack
54×5150 Dice
64×65 Pickaxes, Cash
74×4175 Dice
84×7Pink Sticker Pack
96×4200 Dice
108×5Cash
116×6Martian Runes Shield
127×4250 Dice
136×6Blue Sticker Pack
146×610 Pickaxes, Cash
157×7300 Dice
168×71000 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack
175×7Cash
184×6150 Dice
198×717 Pickaxes, Cash, Pink Sticker Pack
207×7PEG-E Rover Token
217×4250 Dice
226×6Blue Sticker Pack
237×7400 Dice
244×4Cash
258×7Wild Sticker Choice, 3,000 Dice, Cash

Alongside a total of 6,025 earnable Dice, players can also get their hands on a new Shield and Token during this event. Since this is a four-day event, running from June 6 until June 10, 2024, you’ll have a fair amount of time to claim as many prizes as possible during this excavation.

monopoly go friends

As a break from the standard loop, the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures event is bound to be a good time — especially if you can claim all of the amazing prizes that wait for you. That’s why it’s important to know how to get even more pickaxes during this event.

How to Get More Pickaxes During the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures Event

If you’re hoping to claim as many Pickaxes as possible during the Martian Treasures event, be sure to participate in the other events and tournaments going on during this time. Each Milestone has a chance to give you Pickaxes, alongside additional dice and other prizes. If you’re hoping to complete a Sticker Album, this is also a surefire way to do this quickly.

Unfortunately, there are no free Pickaxe links, but you can claim plenty of free dice by visiting our free dice links page. This will ensure that you can keep rolling through the Tournament and other events happening in Monopoly GO without missing out on any prizes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

