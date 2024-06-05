Monopoly GO Martian Treasures Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to break out our shovels once again, as the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures Dig event comes to the game. Let’s find out what rewards we can look forward to getting our hands on, as well as how to claim them all.

All Monopoly GO Martian Treasures Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find all of the out-of-this-world rewards you can claim, as well as how large the fields are. Make sure that you’re prepared to dig because it’s about to get messy in here:

Martian Treasures Level Martian Treasures Field Size Martian Treasures Rewards 1 4×4 50 Dice 2 4×5 Cash 3 5×5 100 Dice 4 5×5 Orange Sticker Pack 5 4×5 150 Dice 6 4×6 5 Pickaxes, Cash 7 4×4 175 Dice 8 4×7 Pink Sticker Pack 9 6×4 200 Dice 10 8×5 Cash 11 6×6 Martian Runes Shield 12 7×4 250 Dice 13 6×6 Blue Sticker Pack 14 6×6 10 Pickaxes, Cash 15 7×7 300 Dice 16 8×7 1000 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack 17 5×7 Cash 18 4×6 150 Dice 19 8×7 17 Pickaxes, Cash, Pink Sticker Pack 20 7×7 PEG-E Rover Token 21 7×4 250 Dice 22 6×6 Blue Sticker Pack 23 7×7 400 Dice 24 4×4 Cash 25 8×7 Wild Sticker Choice, 3,000 Dice, Cash

Alongside a total of 6,025 earnable Dice, players can also get their hands on a new Shield and Token during this event. Since this is a four-day event, running from June 6 until June 10, 2024, you’ll have a fair amount of time to claim as many prizes as possible during this excavation.

As a break from the standard loop, the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures event is bound to be a good time — especially if you can claim all of the amazing prizes that wait for you. That’s why it’s important to know how to get even more pickaxes during this event.

How to Get More Pickaxes During the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures Event

If you’re hoping to claim as many Pickaxes as possible during the Martian Treasures event, be sure to participate in the other events and tournaments going on during this time. Each Milestone has a chance to give you Pickaxes, alongside additional dice and other prizes. If you’re hoping to complete a Sticker Album, this is also a surefire way to do this quickly.

Unfortunately, there are no free Pickaxe links, but you can claim plenty of free dice by visiting our free dice links page. This will ensure that you can keep rolling through the Tournament and other events happening in Monopoly GO without missing out on any prizes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

