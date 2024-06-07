Screenshot by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Find out all of the prizes and rewards you can earn during the Resource Run tournament.
Forget running to the grocery store, the Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament is all about gathering supplies on Mars. Let’s see what we can earn during this exciting new tournament and how many points we’ll need for all the prizes.

All Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of rewards and milestones for the Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament, as well as all of the points needed to claim them. Get ready for an out-of-this-world adventure and be prepared to fight for that first-place finish;

Resource Run LevelResource Run PointsResource Run Reward
175 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
250 Points4 Pickaxes
3100 PointsCash
4175 Points100 Dice
5225 Points5 Pickaxes
6300 Points5-Minute High Roller
7275 Points8 Pickaxes
8350 Points200 Dice
9400 Points10 Pickaxes
10420 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
11400 Points12 Pickaxes
12700 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
13800 PointsPink Sticker Pack
14750 Points400 Dice
15850 Points16 Pickaxes
16900 PointsCash
171,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
181,200 Points20 Pickaxes
191,300 Points650 Dice
201,500 Points 25-Minute Rent Frenzy
211,800 Points25 Pickaxes
222,000 PointsCash
232,300 Points1,000 Dice
242,600 Points30 Pickaxes
253,000 PointsCash
263,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
274,000 PointsCash
284,500 Points20-Minute Cash Grab
295,000 PointsCash
305,500 Points1,800 Dice

With a total of 4,150 earnable Dice, on top of 130 Pickaxes and other great rewards, this is a Tournament to remember. Be sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily to keep yourself rolling strong throughout this event.

How to Get Points During the Resource Run Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
To score big during the Monopoly GO Resource Rush Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces. While you may not have complete control of your rolls, the more Railroad Spaces you land on, the more points you can claim. Depending on the mini-game you receive when landing on one, you can earn the following number of points:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small Heist – 8 Points
    • Large Heist – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

If you’re hoping to maximize the number of points you receive during this Tournament, you’ll want to ensure that you’re rolling with a multiplier. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive — it’s as simple as that. For example, if you have a Large Bank Heist with the x10 multiplier, you’ll earn 120 points compared to the standard 12 that you would get just rolling a single dice.

No matter if you’re just playing for fun or playing against a stacked friends list for bragging rights, Monopoly GO is a great way to bring a classic to a new generation. Just make sure you know how to add more friends so you can get the full experience.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

