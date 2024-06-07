Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Forget running to the grocery store, the Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament is all about gathering supplies on Mars. Let’s see what we can earn during this exciting new tournament and how many points we’ll need for all the prizes.
All Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find the full list of rewards and milestones for the Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament, as well as all of the points needed to claim them. Get ready for an out-of-this-world adventure and be prepared to fight for that first-place finish;
|Resource Run Level
|Resource Run Points
|Resource Run Reward
|1
|75 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|50 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|3
|100 Points
|Cash
|4
|175 Points
|100 Dice
|5
|225 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|6
|300 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|7
|275 Points
|8 Pickaxes
|8
|350 Points
|200 Dice
|9
|400 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|10
|420 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|
|11
|400 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|12
|700 Points
|20-Minute Mega Heist
|13
|800 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|14
|750 Points
|400 Dice
|15
|850 Points
|16 Pickaxes
|16
|900 Points
|Cash
|17
|1,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|18
|1,200 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|19
|1,300 Points
|650 Dice
|20
|1,500 Points
|25-Minute Rent Frenzy
|
|21
|1,800 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|22
|2,000 Points
|Cash
|23
|2,300 Points
|1,000 Dice
|24
|2,600 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|25
|3,000 Points
|Cash
|26
|3,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|4,000 Points
|Cash
|28
|4,500 Points
|20-Minute Cash Grab
|29
|5,000 Points
|Cash
|30
|5,500 Points
|1,800 Dice
With a total of 4,150 earnable Dice, on top of 130 Pickaxes and other great rewards, this is a Tournament to remember. Be sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily to keep yourself rolling strong throughout this event.
How to Get Points During the Resource Run Tournament
To score big during the Monopoly GO Resource Rush Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces. While you may not have complete control of your rolls, the more Railroad Spaces you land on, the more points you can claim. Depending on the mini-game you receive when landing on one, you can earn the following number of points:
- Shutdown
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small Heist – 8 Points
- Large Heist – 12 Points
- Bankrupt – 16 Points
If you’re hoping to maximize the number of points you receive during this Tournament, you’ll want to ensure that you’re rolling with a multiplier. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive — it’s as simple as that. For example, if you have a Large Bank Heist with the x10 multiplier, you’ll earn 120 points compared to the standard 12 that you would get just rolling a single dice.
No matter if you’re just playing for fun or playing against a stacked friends list for bragging rights, Monopoly GO is a great way to bring a classic to a new generation. Just make sure you know how to add more friends so you can get the full experience.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.