Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Forget running to the grocery store, the Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament is all about gathering supplies on Mars. Let’s see what we can earn during this exciting new tournament and how many points we’ll need for all the prizes.

All Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of rewards and milestones for the Monopoly GO Resource Run Tournament, as well as all of the points needed to claim them. Get ready for an out-of-this-world adventure and be prepared to fight for that first-place finish;

Resource Run Level Resource Run Points Resource Run Reward 1 75 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 50 Points 4 Pickaxes 3 100 Points Cash 4 175 Points 100 Dice 5 225 Points 5 Pickaxes 6 300 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 275 Points 8 Pickaxes 8 350 Points 200 Dice 9 400 Points 10 Pickaxes 10 420 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 400 Points 12 Pickaxes 12 700 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 13 800 Points Pink Sticker Pack 14 750 Points 400 Dice 15 850 Points 16 Pickaxes 16 900 Points Cash 17 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 1,200 Points 20 Pickaxes 19 1,300 Points 650 Dice 20 1,500 Points 25-Minute Rent Frenzy 21 1,800 Points 25 Pickaxes 22 2,000 Points Cash 23 2,300 Points 1,000 Dice 24 2,600 Points 30 Pickaxes 25 3,000 Points Cash 26 3,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 4,000 Points Cash 28 4,500 Points 20-Minute Cash Grab 29 5,000 Points Cash 30 5,500 Points 1,800 Dice

With a total of 4,150 earnable Dice, on top of 130 Pickaxes and other great rewards, this is a Tournament to remember. Be sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily to keep yourself rolling strong throughout this event.

How to Get Points During the Resource Run Tournament

To score big during the Monopoly GO Resource Rush Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces. While you may not have complete control of your rolls, the more Railroad Spaces you land on, the more points you can claim. Depending on the mini-game you receive when landing on one, you can earn the following number of points:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small Heist – 8 Points Large Heist – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



If you’re hoping to maximize the number of points you receive during this Tournament, you’ll want to ensure that you’re rolling with a multiplier. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive — it’s as simple as that. For example, if you have a Large Bank Heist with the x10 multiplier, you’ll earn 120 points compared to the standard 12 that you would get just rolling a single dice.

No matter if you’re just playing for fun or playing against a stacked friends list for bragging rights, Monopoly GO is a great way to bring a classic to a new generation. Just make sure you know how to add more friends so you can get the full experience.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

