7 Most Dramatic Must-Watch Episodes of Kitchen Nightmares, Ranked

Since the US series first aired in 2007, Kitchen Nightmares has produced a whopping 102 episodes chock full of drama. While most episodes have their share of ups and downs, not all kitchen nightmares are created equal. If you want to dive into the best episodes with the biggest drama or the most heartfelt moments, it helps to know where to start. So, we’re ranking the most dramatic, must-watch Kitchen Nightmares episodes you need to see.

Over the years, Kitchen Nightmares has visited 84 restaurants in the US. While most of them have since closed, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the memories of just how much drama their episodes gave to the world. Here are the seven best episodes you need to watch to really get into the Kitchen Nightmares fandom.

7. Bask 46 (Season 8, Episode 2)

Image via Fox

Bask 46 is one of the restaurants featured in the 2023 revival of Kitchen Nightmares, and one character, in particular, is already headed for infamy amongst the fans. This episode is a must-watch because of the over-the-top self-described “Culinary Gangster” Bobby Fortunato.

Bobby’s the overpaid head chef at Bask 46, and has plenty to say about Gordon’s comments on his food. He even sends him a truly absurd metallic business card before they finally meet face-to-face. He’s far mouthier on camera when Gordon Ramsay’s not around, eventually claiming he’s in it for the long haul. The conflict between these two is legend, and Fortunato’s business card is iconic for all the wrong reasons.

6. Prohibition Grille (Season 6, Episode 14)

Image via Fox

If you’ve ever spotted a photo of a woman belly dancing in a restaurant when browsing the Kitchen Nightmares Reddit, this episode is why. The restaurant owner, Rishi Brown, is also a professional belly dancer – a performance she sometimes brings out for the restaurant guests.

The tension between Rishi’s performances and running a restaurant is part of what makes this episode so great, as is Ramsay’s sheer embarrassment about seeing her dance. And yes, this is one of those times where the horrors within the kitchen are so severe that Gordon shuts the restaurant down during dinner service. We’ve also got a classic chef and owner conflict to add another layer of drama, making this one of the show’s must-watch episodes.

5. La Galleria 33 (Season 6, Episodes 1 and 2)

Image via Fox

This restaurant had so much going on, it wound up being a two-part episode. This Italian restaurant is run by two sisters, who set up shop incredibly close to their father’s successful restaurant. Their head chef doesn’t like or enjoy cooking Italian food, and of course, there’s plenty of tension between him and the owners as a result.

The two-part episode hits many of the traditional beats of the show, with gross kitchen mishaps and communication issues between staff. The tension is so high that various staff members walk out during the filming process, making it unclear if Ramsay will even be able to finish the job. In truth, though it’s the sisters themselves who make this episode such a classic, with their big personalities and sense of humor.

4. Burger Kitchen (Season 5, Episodes 6 and 7)

Image via Fox

Another episode so dramatic, it needs two parts. Burger Kitchen truly has it all – a father stealing his son’s inheritance to open the business, owner conspiracy theories about Yelp, and a revolving door of staff. They’re constantly losing chefs due to the sheer lack of creativity permitted in the kitchen, not to mention the fact that they sometimes don’t get paid.

Oh, and family drama? This one has it in spades. If you’re going down the rabbit hole of iconic Kitchen Nightmares visits, you’ll need to get caught up on Burger Kitchen.

3. Mill Street Bistro (Season 6, Episodes 11 and 12)

Image via Fox

I’ve got two words for you, Ramsay fans – elk quesadilla. It’s in part this colorful and unique menu item that earns this two-part episode its claim to fame. Owner Joe Nagy began with a livestock ranch, then opened a bistro to go along with it.

This two-parter has plenty of tense back and forth between Ramsay and Nagy, as any classic Kitchen Nightmares episode should. Between the colorful menu, the tension with the staff, and the “quiet” sign in the kitchen, Mill Street Bistro’s episode has everything a fan could hope for.

2. Dillons (Season 1, Episode 2)

Image via Fox

Plenty of kitchens in Kitchen Nightmares hide their fair share of gross hygiene neglect. However, Dillon’s – renamed to Purnima during the episode – may earn the “most disgusting episode” award. It’s truly a horror show of rats and flies, and let’s not even get to what’s in the fridge.

On top of that, one of the three managers seriously butts heads with Gordon, adding an extra layer of juicy drama that earns this early episode a top must-watch spot. Just be warned, it’s not for the weak-stomached among us.

1. Amy’s Baking Company (Season 6, Episode 16)

Image via Fox

Gordon Ramsay’s visit to the now-closed restaurant Amy’s Baking Company will go down in history as the most dramatic, must-see episode of Kitchen Nightmares. When it aired, it became famous as the first time Ramsay abandoned a project without finishing, due to the conflict with the restaurant’s owners. This episode is chock-full of alarming restaurant owner behavior, oddly juxtaposed with Amy’s truly beautiful bakes.

Once you finish the episode, you can fall down an internet rabbit hole learning what happened next with Amy and her husband, because the drama (and bad behavior) in no way stopped when the cameras cut.

