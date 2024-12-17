Notoriety Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 17, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Cue the tense music, grab your guns and equipment, pat your teammates on the shoulder, shift into stealth mode, and prepare to perform the heist of the century. In Notoriety, you’ll be able to experience all the thrilling action of Payday 2—this time in Roblox style!

It may be difficult not to get caught as a beginner thief, but you can level up your character and grab a bunch of cash and other necessities by using Notoriety codes. If you love Roblox first-person games, check out all the free rewards you can collect via our Bad Business codes article, too!

All Notoriety Codes List

Active Notoriety Codes

hotsauce: Use for x1 “Top Secret” badge

Use for x1 “Top Secret” badge shinysafe: Use for 1x Diamond Safe

Use for 1x Diamond Safe downtown: Use for x1 Normal Downtown Bank Contract

Use for x1 Normal Downtown Bank Contract 100kmembers: Use for x1 One Hour 100% EXP Booster and x1 One Hour 100% Money Booster

Use for x1 One Hour 100% EXP Booster and x1 One Hour 100% Money Booster nighttime: Use for x1 Nightmare Cook Off Contract

Use for x1 Nightmare Cook Off Contract moonstone: Use for x25 Infamous Safes

Use for x25 Infamous Safes hellodarkness: Use for x1 Normal Shadow Raid Contract

Use for x1 Normal Shadow Raid Contract mutation: Use for x2 Mutation Points

Use for x2 Mutation Points test: Use for x1 Cardboard Safe

Use for x1 Cardboard Safe whatadeal: Use for $600,000

Use for $600,000 banksy: Use for x1 Nightmare Downtown Bank contract

Use for x1 Nightmare Downtown Bank contract d4rkn1njarx: Use for $500,000

Use for $500,000 100m: Use for x3 Ruby Safes

Use for x3 Ruby Safes onehundredk: Use for $100,000

Use for $100,000 gunupdate: Use for x2 Diamond Safes

Use for x2 Diamond Safes medic: Use for x1 Extreme Blood Money Contract

Use for x1 Extreme Blood Money Contract transport: Use for x1 Nightmare Transport Contract

Use for x1 Nightmare Transport Contract ninja: Use for x1 Nightmare Shadow Raid Contract

Use for x1 Nightmare Shadow Raid Contract next : Use for $100,000

: Use for $100,000 robber: Use for $5,000

Expired Notoriety Codes

bigbank

favorite

How to Redeem Codes in Notoriety

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Notoriety codes:

Run Notoriety in Roblox. Go to the Store via the main menu. Click on Redeem Codes at the bottom of the screen. Use the Enter code here field to input an active code. Click on Redeem to get your free goodies.

How to Get More Notoriety Codes

If you want to look for Notoriety codes by yourself, you can join the Moonstone Games Discord server, follow the developer’s X page (@realEvanPickett), and join the Moonstone Games Roblox group.

However, keep in mind that digging through all the socials to find the codes takes a lot of time. We suggest you add our article to your bookmarks instead (CTRL+D) and return to it regularly, as we’ll always have a complete list of the latest code drops waiting for you!

Why Are My Notoriety Codes Not Working?

Be careful when manually entering your Notoriety codes into the textbox, as it’s easy to mistype something. The better option is to copy them from this article and paste them into the game instead. If the code you’re trying to redeem still doesn’t work, it most probably means the developer has removed it from the game. Inform us about any expired codes, and we’ll update our list accordingly.

What Is Notoriety?

Notoriety is a Roblox first-person shooter title based on the popular heist game Payday 2. Your goal is to perform different kinds of heists alongside your teammates. Aside from getting rich, you’ll unlock new skills and gain Prestige, which will give you all sorts of boosts that will make your future missions easier. Make sure to avoid alerting the police, or you will have a lot more trouble on your hands.

