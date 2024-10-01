Patch Notes for The Sims 4 October 1 Update 1.109.207.1020

It’s not too often Simmers see patches specifically targeted at fixing issues in The Sims 4, but with the October 1, 2024 update, that’s exactly what we have. Update 1.109.207.1020 delivers fixes to the Reaper’s Rewards event and the previous Happy at Home event.

What Does the Sims 4 October 1st Patch 1.109.207.1020 Do?

This patch, unlike the larger-scale updates we often see from EA, is primarily focused on bug fixes for recent live events. Players have run into various issues with the Reaper’s Reward event, while others are still wondering where their Happy at Home rewards have vanished to.

The October 1 update intends to fix many of these bugs so players receive rewards from the previous event and can actually participate in Reaper’s Rewards. Since this is a quick fix patch rather than a full update, there aren’t any major new content additions, which hopefully means the patch is less likely to break everyone’s games.

Happy At Home Fixes – Base Game

To address the missing rewards from the Happy at Home event, EA is adding all of the rewards to The Sims 4 base game. After installing the update, you should be able to access the following items, regardless of whether you participated in the live event:

Build/Buy Items

Bullseye Dartboard

Casual Comfort Pillow

Compact Bar

Guerdon Goods Mini Fridge

Guerdon Goods Vending Machine

NanoCan 2.0

Create-a-Sim Items

Athleisure Wear

Night Sky Layered Necklace

Practice Makes Perfect Sim Trait

Serenity Hairstyle

EA also noted changes to how event rewards save going forward. Rewards are now linked to players’ EA accounts rather than being stored only on the specific device where you’re playing The Sims 4. This should prevent similar reward delivery issues from happening in future events.

Reaper’s Rewards Event Fixes – Base Game

Image via EA.

If you tried to play Reaper’s Rewards last week, you likely ran into at least a few bugs along the way. The most commonly reported player issues should be fixed as of this update, including:

Reaper’s Rewards quests shouldn’t disappear from UI anymore

Players on console should not lose event progress when doing quests offline

Event Points progression bar will now properly update when completing quests offline

Main quest notification should no longer be missing elements when displayed in certain languages

Various improvements to the Reaper’s Rewards Event UI

Notably absent from this list? The case of multiple mailpeople lining up by the mailbox, not ever delivering the Ambrosia Society newsletter. Perhaps this is included under “various improvements”? The update also does not give players the much-requested ability to opt out of the live event, which some say slows down their game.

As always when it comes to updates for The Sims 4, there will likely be some issues with mods at first, until creators are able to update their files to align with the changes.

Some players are also reporting that the fixes don’t seem to have taken effect, so you may still experience some of the above bugs in the coming days. If that’s the case, make sure you have installed the latest update and try restarting your computer or console.

