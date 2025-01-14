Red Light, Green Light Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 14, 2025 Added new codes.

Inspired by the legendary Netflix show Squid Game, this title has everything that one fan dreams about. From honeycomb, marbles, tug of war, glass bridge, and much more, Red Light, Green Light will test your nerves like no other game before.

If you’re one of those players who love free rewards, this is the perfect place for you because we found the latest Red Light, Green Light codes! You can use them whenever you like, but we advise you to hurry up and redeem them fast. In the meantime, visit our list of The Squid Game codes and grab all the available freebies in a similar title.

All Red Light, Green Light Codes List

Red Light, Green Light Codes (Working)

325KLIKES : Use for 10k Cash (New)

: Use for 10k Cash 300KLIKES: Use for free rewards (New)

Red Light, Green Light Codes (Expired)

275LIKES

250KLIKES

CHRISTMAS

How to Redeem Codes in Red Light, Green Light

Redeeming Red Light, Green Light codes is a short and precise procedure with our steps listed below:

Launch Red Light, Green Light in Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the Menu. Scroll all the way down to the Type Code Here textbox. Insert a code into the textbox and hit Enter to claim rewards.

How to Get More Red Light, Green Light Codes

If you want to stay up-to-date with Red Light, Green Light codes, make sure to bookmark this guide (CTRL+D) and visit it often because we do our best to find the latest ones and place them here so you don’t have to do all that hard work.

However, if you want to learn more about the game and participate in special events, visit the Red Light Green Light Discord server or the slugfo Roblox group.

Why Are My Red Light, Green Light Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling when redeeming Red Light, Green Light codes because you never know when some typo will disrupt the whole procedure. Avoid them by copying one code from our list and pasting it directly into the game. Besides that, remember that they won’t last forever, so use them as soon as possible.

What Is Red Light, Green Light?

Red Light, Green Light is a Roblox game inspired by Squid Game, a legendary Netflix show. Your goal is to prove your skills in a series of mini-games that are very similar to those from the Korean show. Play as much as possible to gain confidence, and try teaming up with friends because that will show you all the beauty of this fast-paced title.

