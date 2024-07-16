Refinery Pollution Point Weapon, Armor, and Mystical Crate Locations in Once Human

Refinery Pollution Point is a location within the Iron River region of Once Human. It features enemies of level 21 and up and also requires you to find a Mystical Crate and Weapon and Armor Crates to 100% its location.

Refinery Pollution Point Mystical Crate Location

First off, let’s cover the big kahuna of the location, the Mystical Crate. The Mystical Crate at Refinery Pollution Point is in one of the sneakier spots that I’ve seen thus far in Once Human, so it’s incredibly easy to miss. To get to the Mystical Crate’s location, you need to make it to the Rift Anchor at Refinery Pollution Point.

The Rift Anchor is located on the top of the roof where its icon is on the map. To get there, you have to climb a ladder up to a taller roof from another building. If you head into the building where the Rift Anchor’s icon is on the map, you should easily be able to follow the upward progression and reach the Rift Anchor. When you find the Rift Anchor, look behind it to locate the Mystical Crate, which is sitting one level down on a lower roof, as seen below.

The Mystical Crate at Refinery Pollution Point. Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside the Mystical Crate, you’ll loot the blueprint for the Fual Fury FRAG shotgun.

Refinery Pollution Crate Weapon and Armor Crate Locations

Moving on, you need to find two Weapon and Armor Crates at Refinery Pollution Point to wrap up the location. You can find a Weapon Crate right near the Rift Anchor, but it’s on the second floor of a building to the north of the Rift Anchor’s icon on the map. Inside this building, make your way to the metal room on the second floor. This looks like an office of sorts that has doorways on either side of it. Inside this room, you’ll find a Weapon Crate sitting on the ground near some green cabinets.

The location of a Weapon Crate at Refinery Pollution Point. Screenshot by The Escapist

Moving on to the Armor Crate, you can find one of those in the northeastern part of Refinery Pollution Point. More specifically, the Armor Crate is sat on top of a flatbed truck that’s near some train tracks, as shown below.

The location of an Armor Crate at Refinery Pollution Point. Screenshot by The Escapist

Take note of where I am on the map and head to that general area. You should be able to pick out where the Armor Crate is fairly easily as long as you’re in the right part of the location.

And once you pick up the Armor Crate, your progress at Refinery Pollution Plant is complete in Once Human (assuming you’ve knocked out 15 enemies). You can also find Greywater Industrial in the same area on the map, so make sure to check out our guide on that location’s crates as well.

