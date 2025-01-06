Ryujin Codes (January 2025) [CHRISTMAS]

Updated: January 6, 2025 Added new codes!

Can you survive the gritty, vicious streets of Ryujin? The game takes place in a world inspired by fighting manga, such as Baki the Grappler, so you know what to expect. Of course, it’s a PvP experience with multiple unlockable fighting styles and a pinch of crime.

If robbing the ATMs and enduring the regular nine-to-five job stresses you out, there’s an easier way to earn money. You can claim free coins by redeeming Ryujin codes instead. As expected, a lot of the most exciting content is locked behind the paywall, so grab as many freebies as possible to speed up your journey. For more rewards in a similar game, you can also check out Mighty Omega Codes.

All Ryujin Codes List

Working Ryujin Codes

likesmilestone3 : Use for 50 Ryujin Coins (New)

: Use for 50 Ryujin Coins sorryformassshutdowns2 : Use for 10 Ryujin Coins (New)

: Use for 10 Ryujin Coins merryryujinchristmas : Use for 55 Ryujin Coins

: Use for 55 Ryujin Coins likesmilestone2 : Use for 50 Ryujin Coins

: Use for 50 Ryujin Coins sorryforthebuggedservers: Use for 12 Ryujin Coins

Expired Ryujin Codes

likesmilestone1

kureremoval

likesmilestone

sorryforshutdownsmbmb

astraforbestmassages

sorryforshutdowns

partysystem

How to Redeem Codes in Ryujin

Redeeming Ryujin codes might seem convoluted compared to other Roblox games. If you need a hand, check out the instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Run Ryujin on Roblox. Reach C level potential. Look for the Exchange area in the main lobby. Visit the Ryujin Fighters Association. Buy a phone for ₩50,000. Click the Twitter icon on your phone. Enter a code into the text box. Press the Confirm button to claim your rewards.

Ryujin Trello Link

If you just jumped into the game, you likely have a ton of questions. How many fighting styles are available? Is there a way to earn more money? Where can I buy a nutritious burger? You can find the answers to all of those inquiries by visiting the official Ryujin Trello board. Progress through the ranks faster by learning everything there is about clans, modes, skills, locations, and more.

Why Are My Ryujin Codes Not Working?

Ryujin codes have to be inputted as they appear on the list above. They’re case-sensitive and spelled without the spaces. Since they’re also often long, we recommend copying and pasting them to avoid typos slipping through the cracks.

In addition, these codes aren’t permanent. They can expire out of the blue, so try redeeming them as fast as possible. If you notice an outdated reward on the Working list, let us know so we can move it to the expired section where it belongs.

What Is Ryujin?

Ryujin is an open-world fighting game heavily inspired by the worlds of Japanese fighting manga. Engage in fast-paced PvP combat and work hard to become stronger. You can pay a visit to the NPC trainers to unlock better fighting styles that are suitable for your tastes. Roam the streets of Tokyo to meet familiar faces, earn money, and discover secret nooks and crannies.

