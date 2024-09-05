Should You Give Gorak His Ring Back in Star Wars Outlaws?

Even though he needs another favor, Gorak demands his ring back when you speak to him before the Traitor mission in Star Wars Outlaws. Our guide will cover whether you should follow his command and what happens if you decide to refuse.

Should You Keep the Ring in Star Wars Outlaws?

You should give Gorak his ring back when he asks you in Mirogana. However, your choice won’t have any long-term affects on the rest of the game. This is really a choice between some extra reputation or credits. Depending on where you are in the game, especially if you are super early into Toshara, you may want to keep the ring so you can collect some extra cash. Keeping the ring means you can head to any standard vendor and place the trinket up for sale. In return, you can expect at least 500 credits added to your wallet.

On the other hand, giving Gorak the ring back won’t make you any richer. Instead, Gorak will provide you with some additional reputation with the Pyke Syndicate. If you’re a player like me, you have plenty of issues with the Pykes and may been in terrible standing with the group. When you’re that low, they even start sending squads after you within the open world. Getting enough reputation to get your back to the basic poor standing or good standing may be better than a measly 500 credits.

Whether you keep the ring or decide to give Gorak his prize back, the story consequences are nonexistent. Gorak may not be happy with your decision, but he won’t stop you from helping out in the Traitor quest. So just follow your gut or what you think Kay would want in this instance. Reputation is a big boon but credits never hurt.

