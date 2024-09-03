Image Credit: Bethesda
A photo of the choice of either ramp or Ladder in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing which option you should choose
Screenshot via The Escapist
Should You Take the Ramp or the Ladder in The Casting of Frank Stone Chapter 1

Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 09:05 am

Near the end of Chapter 1, you’ll be given a choice that could change Sam’s fate. Should you take the ladder or the ramp when trying to save the crying child in the Furnace in The Casting of Frank Stone?

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

Should You Take the Ramp or the Ladder in Frank Stone?

Sam Green in The Casting Of Frank Stone points his gun over a metal railing towards something that looks like it might be on fire
Screenshot via The Escapist

Chapter 1 is full of choices, from whether you opt to pickup or bypass the hitchhiker to finding the hidden Hillbilly Rellik. But once you reach the end of Chapter 1, you’ll find yourself inside the furnace. Within, Sam discovers a small child sobbing in a crib, and it looks like things are about to go from bad to worse. We’ll have two options to select from: taking the ladder or the ramp.

What Happens if You Pick the Ladder?

I tested both to see if anything different would happen between the choices. No matter what choice you make, you’ll end up with the same result, with one minor difference. The ladder is the faster of the two options, making it the choice to pick if you’re hoping to speed through the segment as quickly as possible.

What Happens if You Pick the Ramp?

The ramp just takes a little longer to get up to where we need to go, so choose the ladder if you want the fastest results.

No matter which choice we pick here, we’ll still have our first encounter with the terrifying Frank Stone and you can’t change what happens.

There are a few additional choices that you can make after this that could completely change your Fate, similar to our choice with the hitchhiker. So, be wise and act accordingly after choosing your route to the child. You’ll need to keep on your toes to avoid becoming a feast for the Entity or any other mysterious presences that we’ll encounter on our adventure through The Casting of Frank Stone.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

