Sword of Convallaria Complete Gear Engraving Guide

Did you think there wouldn’t be some sort of grindy endgame to Sword of Convallaria? It’s a gacha game, so of course there is. Here’s everything you need to know about the Gear Engraving system in Sword of Convallaria.

How to Unlock Gear Engraving in Sword of Convallaria

First things first, you’ll gain access to the Gear Engraving system in Sword of Convallaria after clearing stage 8-5 in The Fool’s Journey. This is basically the story mode of the game and you’ll need to progress through it to unlock all of the other peripheral features.

After doing that, you can start experimenting with Gear Engraving, which allows you to attach new passive abilities to your Weapons and Trinkets. You’ll want to farm for Engraving materials via a new stage in Crossing Worlds, which means more things to spend your Endurance on in the endgame.

How to Engrave Gear

To make use of this system, click on any of your Weapons and Trinkets and select the option to Engrave on it. You can then spend materials and Elysium Coins to complete the Engraving, and you’ll get a random substat on your gear.

In addition to that, there are four different types of Engraving materials, and depending on the type of Engraving you choose, you can also get a passive ability on your gear. The passives are fixed and dependent on your Engraving type, and we’ll go over those in more detail down below.

All Weapon Engraving Passives in Sword of Convallaria

There are a total of 10 passive abilities, also known as Engraving Resonance, in Sword of Convallaria, as listed below:

Engraving Resonance Combination Effect Sword + Sword When actively attacking Unharmed enemies, increases Crit by 20%. Wand + Wand After using a Basic Attack, skill, Strike Back, or Assisting Attack, gains 1 random Level 2 Attribute Buff. Pentacle + Pentacle When Injured, increases DMG by 5% and decreases the DMG taken by 5%. When dying, increases DMG by an additional 10% and decreases the DMG taken by an additional 10%. Cup + Cup Increases healing effect by 10% and healing received by 10%. Sword + Wand Before actively attacking, for each 1 tile traversed, increases ATK and DEF by 4%, up to 12%. The effect lasts till the start of the next turn. Sword + Pentacle When Unharmed, increases ATK and DEF by 12%. Sword + Cup When actively attacking, increases the DMG by 5% and grants 15% of Life Steal. Wand + Pentacle Decreases Physical DMG taken by 15%. Wand + Cup At the end of the turn, there is a 50% chance to gain Engraving Resonance.

Effect: When using an Active Skill next time, refunds the NRG consumed and resets the CD. The skill effect has a CD of 4 turns.

(Does not trigger in real-time combat. The effect changes to increasing HP, ATK, and DEF by 5%.) Pentacle + Cup Decreases Magical DMG taken by 15%.

As for the best Engraving Resonance to go for? That ultimately depends on which character you’re currently working on, but generally speaking, the Sword + Wand combo is pretty damn powerful and will work well on virtually any DPS character. Being able to increase your ATK and DEF up to 12% each just by moving around is fantastic, and it’s easy to trigger.

The Sword + Cup combination is also pretty powerful for DPS units, and may even help with restoring HP in a pinch.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Weapon Engraving system in Sword of Convallaria for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and character tier list.

