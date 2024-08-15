Sword of Convallaria Stamina Farming Priority Guide

Sword of Convallaria is a tactical RPG with gacha elements, which means that there’s a limited number of things you can do each day as you’ll often be gated by NRG. If you’re looking to farm efficiently with your stamina in Sword of Convallaria, here’s what you need to know.

What Should You Farm in Sword of Convallaria?

Whether you’ve hit a wall in The Fool’s Journey or you’ve already completed it and are looking to round out your builds in Sword of Convallaria, you need to know which are the high priority resources to farm. Here’s the priority list, in order of importance:

Memory Retrieval Weaponry Trial Radiant Forging Star Trial

These are easily the four most important things you should be farming each day in Sword of Convallaria. The reason why I don’t have Tarot Residuals in here is because you can get a whole ton of them easily just from Cornucopia and participating in Clash. Legendary Weapons and Trinkets, on the other hand, are far harder to get.

Even after you’ve gotten all your Legendary gear, you’ll still need to upgrade them, and that’s where Radiant Forging comes in. Compared to Radiant Powder, the green Tarot powder is much easier to get, and Legendary Weapons and Trinkets require bucketloads of Radiant Powder to upgrade once you hit level 40.

You may want to consider prioritizing Star Trials over Radiant Forging once you’ve got your ideal weapons up to your target level so you can keep upgrading Talents, but until then, farming Radiant Forging is the way to go once you’ve got your Memory Retrieval and Weaponry Trials done for the day.

And those are the things you need to farm in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and character tier list.

