Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster gives you points for dispatching zombies, but you can also earn them by taking pictures. Whether you want some easy PP or just some great shots, here are the ten best photo opportunities in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, with a few spoilers.

1. Entrance Plaza Barricade

Before you go hunting for a bench at the beginning of the game to trigger the cutscene that lets the zombies in, take a moment to snap the barricade while it’s still standing. This’ll earn some serious PP, capturing both a wall of zombies and the survivors who are building the barricade.

2. Entrance Plaza Zombie Attack

When the zombies do break in, don’t go straight for the stairs. You can try photographing the survivors who are about to become zombie food, but for more PP and a better shot, climb onto the Streamer Watch billboard. Then, point your camera towards the entrance and take a picture, snapping as many zombies as you can. This should earn you between 2000 and 3000 PP

3. PP Stickers

Once the intro is out of the way and you’ve met Jessica and Brad, you can begin the hunt for PP Stickers. These are specific items you can photograph and, depending on the quality of your snap, you can earn thousands of PP. Here’s a full guide to finding all Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’s PP Stickers.

4. Jeff and Natalie’s Reunion

Before you head into the mall you’ll see Jeff Meyer, who is looking for his wife Natalie. She’s on the left-hand part of the roof, so reunite the duo by leading Jeff to Natalie. Take a picture of their hug (you’ll see two PP stickers flash up) and you’ll earn 3000+ PP.

5. The Maintenance Tunnels

The Maintenance Tunnels are packed with zombies, more so than virtually any other area in the game. An easy way to rack up PP — and get a terrifying picture — is to drive to a particularly dense area, hop on your truck or car and take a shot of the undead masses.

6. Survivors in Danger

You’ll get extra PP if you snap survivors in precarious situations, like fighting off zombies. So, it can pay to just let them tangle with the undead for the experience points. Is that a little evil? Maybe, but it gets worse. I can’t take credit for this idea — I saw it Reddit or somewhere — but if you lead survivors to the Maintenance Tunnels, you can get PP points from photographing their peril and all the points for the surrounding zombies.

7. Capture the Cultists

The yellow raincoat wearing cultists crop up a couple of days in, and you’ll encounter them in Paradise Plaza, with a woman in a box. Take a picture of them before you rescue her for some extra PP, preferably with zombies in the background.

8. Photograph Your Saved Survivors

Even if you can’t photograph survivors mid-save, you can still take a picture of them in your safe area’s various side-rooms. It’s worth waiting until the rooms have filled up a little, assuming you’re actively rescuing survivors, and you’ll rack up some easy PP.

9. Goodbye to Jessie and Brad

Jessie and Brad both end up zombified during the story, and you’ll both earn PP and complete a challenge for photographing their zombified selves. Jessie is easy to find because a cutscene shows her turning. Once that’s happened, head back to the security room and take a photograph of her.

Brad expires earlier, and you’ll be able to find him once you’ve finished collecting the bombs and driving them outside. Drive back towards the Underground Warehouse (the small grey rectangle in the underground map) and approach it from the right. That should trigger a cutscene that’ll lead you to him and let you photograph him as a zombie.

10. Zombies vs Special Forces

Finally, if you’re prepared to take a risk to get some great shots, wait until the end of Day 4 and head down to the mall to watch the special forces soldiers taking on the living dead. Take pictures of them shooting away and you’ll get some dramatic pictures and some PP into the bargain

Aside from those, many bosses in the game have an action that you can capture, shown by a PP sign. Cletus, the owner of the gun shop, drinks between shooting you, and if you can snap that you’ll get extra points. But given that these bosses are trying to kill you, you may have more on your mind. And those are the ten best photo opportunities and situations in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

