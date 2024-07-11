The Best Farm For Conductive Metallic Foil in The First Descendant

Conductive Metallic Foil is a hugely important resource in The First Descendant, and it can be very annoying to get. There is a way to make your life much easier, thankfully.

The Best Farm For Conductive Metallic Foil

To get Conductive Metallic Foil, you need to open Encrypted Vaults on Vespers. These can be found in any area of Vespers, and will spawn randomly. To track them down, you need to be on the lookout for a blue hologram on the ground.

When you find it, stand on top of it and activate your Ecive scanner. If you are facing the right way, you will hear a high-pitched tone, and if you are facing the wrong way, you will hear a low-pitch tone. Keep turning and scanning until you find the high pitch, then follow it. You might find another Hologram, or the Encrypted Vault itself.

The Vaults can be high or low, so make sure you have a good look around for them. They are also random spawns from a potential location pool, so if you wish, you can learn where they might spawn and run a route to check them in each area. You can find maps marking where they spawn below.

You should also farm these in groups. If someone in your party opens one, you will get the drop, and then you can open the next one, sharing those precious Code Analyzers. This is an easy way to save a lot of farming time.

Why you should use Enzo

Now, here is the more important part: you really should use Enzo to do this farming. Enzo will make the actual mini-game you must complete trivial, and considering you need to use Code Analyzers and can burn them up if you are unsuccessful, this is really just a way to save your own time and energy. The arrow will move slower, the target spots are wider, and missing is far more forgiving.

Not only that, you also get increased rewards for using him. As you play through The First Descendant, you will realize that some of the characters are really just a quality of life improvement that you can farm, and Enzo is one of them. Yes, his skins are dull, and his kit is not the most exciting, but this makes him a must-have Descendant. Check the video above to see just how easy it is to do these with him, I even missed an input so you can see that it is far less punishing.

Encrypted Vault Locations on Vespers

Timberfall

Moonlight Lake

Loot Supply Depot

The Ruins

The Lumberyard

You will need Conductive Metallic Foil to make Energy Activators, one of the most important items for leveling your character into the endgame in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

