Space-Time Smackdown has presented a lot of options on how to make the best Palkia ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket. So, to overpower the rivaling Dialga ex and other decks in the meta, here is the perfect line-up of Palkia-focused cards.

The Best Palkia Ex Deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Image via Exburst/Twinfinite

The best Palkia ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket features two copies of the titular Legendary along with other useful combo cards like Manaphy, Misty, and Vaporeon, all detailed in the list below along with how to get each one:

Card Type How To Get Palkia ex (A2 049) x2 Water-type Pokemon Space-Time Smackdown – Palkia Manaphy (A2 050) x2 Water-type Pokemon Space-Time Smackdown – Palkia Vaporeon (A1a 019) x2 Water-type Pokemon Mythical Island Eevee (A1a 061) x2 Normal-type Pokemon Mythical Island Staryu (A1 074) x1 Water-type Pokemon Genetic Apex – Charizard Starmie ex (A1 076) x1 Water-type Pokemon Genetic Apex – Charizard Misty (A1 220) x2 Supporter Genetic Apex – Pikachu Cyrus (A2 150) x1 Supporter Space-Time Smackdown – Palkia Professor Oak (P-A 007) x2 Supporter Shop (Exchange for two Shop Tickets each) X Speed (P-A 002) x1 Item Shop (Exchange for two Shop Tickets) Poke Ball (P-A 005) x2 Item Shop (Exchange for two Shop Tickets each) Pokemon Communication (A2 146) x2 Item Space-Time Smackdown – Dialga

Pokemon Communication is the only new card on this decklist that comes from the Dialga pack, so it’s best to use any Pack Points you’ve racked from opening Palkia boosters to exchange for them right away.

There’s not much point in potentially using your daily free pulls for the sake of two copies of a single 2-Diamond card when they only cost 70 Pack Points each. With that, it’s far more worth your time grabbing Palkia packs to get those last essential cards you might need.

How To Use Manaphy, Vaporeon & Misty in the Best Palkia Ex Deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket

While this deck doesn’t have any healing cards to fall back on, this deck focuses on Palkia ex’s ability to attack hard and fast by adding other Pokemon and Trainer cards that will allow you to dominate and shred through your opponents.

Palkia ex’s biggest selling point is that while its signature Dimensional Storm costs a load of Energy with each use, you can still use Slash for supplemental damage while you set its most powerful move up.

Vaporeon and Manaphy are the core support focus of this deck, making use of the latter’s Oceanic Gift to shift Water Energy to your benched Pokemon, followed by the former’s Wash Out ability to shift as much as Palkia ex needs for when the time comes.

The two Misty cards can come in as a handy luck-based bonus to possibly stack Palkia with enough Water Energy for multiple Dimensional Storm uses – giving you the opportunity to one-hit KO an opponent’s Pokemon each turn and potentially get all three points needed in just a few rounds.

As Dimensional Rift inflicts damage to benched Pokemon as well, Cyrus can be used for an extra strategic win.

Best Palkia Ex Deck Strategies

Although bad hands can be common with any deck, having two each of Poke Ball and Pokemon Communication makes it so you’ll be able to slim your deck down and prevent or counter dead draws rather quickly.

To soften a typical Palkia ex deck’s Energy dependency, Starmie ex is a quick and easy backup attacker that still deals incredible damage despite how easy it is to set up in itself. In the right situation, this top contender from Genetic Apex can win a match on its own.

So altogether, you’ve got a fast-moving heavy-hitting arsenal in this Palkia ex deck that’s ready to make waves in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

